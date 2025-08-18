Pat Herskind’s New Book, “A Bandaid For The Heart: A Widow's Handbook,” is a Poignant Guide to Help Widows Navigate the Difficult Emotional Journey of Finding Healing
Bolingbrook, IL, August 18, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Pat Herskind has completed her most recent book, “A Bandaid For The Heart: A Widow's Handbook”: an honest and stirring guide that draws from the author’s own experiences as a widow to provide comfort and guidance to those walking the same path of mourning.
“‘A Band-Aid for the Heart’ has special meaning to me because it was a Band-Aid that I wore over my heart that helped me heal from the loss of my beloved husband,” shares Herskind. “When I realized I had received a wound, when he died, I knew that I could heal if I took the proper care. I did.
“Sometimes a simple act can have a huge impact. My hope is that other women struggling with the aftermath of loss will find comfort too. They will receive a Band-Aid for their hearts.”
Published by Fulton Books, Pat Herskind’s book is inspired by the author’s desire to reach out and share her story with other widows in the hope of providing healing and strength. Deeply personal and emotionally candid, “A Bandaid For The Heart” is sure to resonate with widows everywhere, offering comfort and guidance through their ongoing journey of grief.
Readers who wish to experience this heartfelt work can purchase “A Bandaid For The Heart: A Widow's Handbook” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
“‘A Band-Aid for the Heart’ has special meaning to me because it was a Band-Aid that I wore over my heart that helped me heal from the loss of my beloved husband,” shares Herskind. “When I realized I had received a wound, when he died, I knew that I could heal if I took the proper care. I did.
“Sometimes a simple act can have a huge impact. My hope is that other women struggling with the aftermath of loss will find comfort too. They will receive a Band-Aid for their hearts.”
Published by Fulton Books, Pat Herskind’s book is inspired by the author’s desire to reach out and share her story with other widows in the hope of providing healing and strength. Deeply personal and emotionally candid, “A Bandaid For The Heart” is sure to resonate with widows everywhere, offering comfort and guidance through their ongoing journey of grief.
Readers who wish to experience this heartfelt work can purchase “A Bandaid For The Heart: A Widow's Handbook” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
Contact
Fulton BooksContact
Media Relations
800-676-7845
www.fultonbooks.com
Media Relations
800-676-7845
www.fultonbooks.com
Categories