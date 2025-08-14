Paulette M. Plishka Honored as a Woman of the Month for April and July 2025 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized)
Smyrna Beach, FL, August 14, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Paulette M. Plishka of New Smyrna Beach, Florida has been recognized as a Women of the Month for April and July 2025 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized). This distinction highlights her achievements and leadership in the field of sales within the healthcare industry. Plishka will be featured in both the April and July 2025 issues of P.O.W.E.R. Magazine, alongside other distinguished women who have demonstrated excellence in their respective professions.
About Paulette M. Plishka, BSN RN
Paulette M. Plishka serves as the national sales director for iLine Microsystems, a biotech company researching, developing and manufacturing of POCT IVD devices in the Hemostasis area. Her role includes overseeing national sales initiatives, with a focus on biotechnology, medical devices, and healthcare consulting sales within the U.S. market.
Paulette has held a variety of consulting and education positions in biotech, diagnostic medical devices and disease management throughout her career in the healthcare industry. Her interests are heavily focused on health prevention and functional health. Her future plans are to utilize her skills in helping others through her own wellness coaching business.
An honors graduate of the University of Florida, Paulette earned her BSN in 1988. She holds multiple certifications in healthcare, as well as being a top performer throughout her career, earning multiple President’s and Champion’s Club awards. She enjoys learning, helping others, travelling, training her dog and living her dream beachside.
About P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized)
P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) is a dynamic and diverse network of high-achieving women making a real difference. For nearly a decade, we've provided a platform for women from all walks of life and all stages of their career to connect, collaborate, and empower each other to reach new heights. Our website, quarterly magazine, and exclusive events showcase member achievements and offer opportunities to gain recognition, build valuable business relationships, and access a wealth of knowledge and resources. If you or someone you know is a driven, accomplished woman looking to be recognized and make valuable connections, visit https://www.powerwoe.com/nomination-form/ to access POWER’s nomination form for consideration.
About Paulette M. Plishka, BSN RN
Paulette M. Plishka serves as the national sales director for iLine Microsystems, a biotech company researching, developing and manufacturing of POCT IVD devices in the Hemostasis area. Her role includes overseeing national sales initiatives, with a focus on biotechnology, medical devices, and healthcare consulting sales within the U.S. market.
Paulette has held a variety of consulting and education positions in biotech, diagnostic medical devices and disease management throughout her career in the healthcare industry. Her interests are heavily focused on health prevention and functional health. Her future plans are to utilize her skills in helping others through her own wellness coaching business.
An honors graduate of the University of Florida, Paulette earned her BSN in 1988. She holds multiple certifications in healthcare, as well as being a top performer throughout her career, earning multiple President’s and Champion’s Club awards. She enjoys learning, helping others, travelling, training her dog and living her dream beachside.
About P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized)
P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) is a dynamic and diverse network of high-achieving women making a real difference. For nearly a decade, we've provided a platform for women from all walks of life and all stages of their career to connect, collaborate, and empower each other to reach new heights. Our website, quarterly magazine, and exclusive events showcase member achievements and offer opportunities to gain recognition, build valuable business relationships, and access a wealth of knowledge and resources. If you or someone you know is a driven, accomplished woman looking to be recognized and make valuable connections, visit https://www.powerwoe.com/nomination-form/ to access POWER’s nomination form for consideration.
Contact
P.O.W.E.R.Contact
Geri Shumer
516-677-9696
Geri Shumer
516-677-9696
Categories