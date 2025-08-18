Kathy Davis’s Newly Released "Soul to the Highest Bidder" is a Compelling Faith-Based Political Thriller Exploring Integrity, Purpose, and the High Cost of Obedience
“Soul to the Highest Bidder” from Christian Faith Publishing author Kathy Davis is a gripping novel that delves into the moral and spiritual conflicts of a high-ranking military officer faced with impossible choices. Blending suspense, faith, and military realism, Davis delivers an unforgettable story of courage and conviction.
Niceville, FL, August 18, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “Soul to the Highest Bidder”: a suspenseful and thought-provoking novel where spiritual warfare meets national defense strategy. “Soul to the Highest Bidder” is the creation of published author, Kathy Davis, the author of the online devotional “Just One More.” Her literary essay, “The End of an Era,” earned her a finalist selection in the Fairfax County Writers Read program and provided an opportunity to present her essay before an audience at Barnes & Noble in Leesburg, Virginia. She holds a certificate from Harvard University following her study of Religious Literacy—Traditions and Scripture. She is a retired Air Force lieutenant colonel who commanded 350 personnel assigned to the Space Communications Squadron at Buckley Air Force Base, Colorado. Her current position at Eglin Air Force Base, Florida, inspired her debut novel. She is a software program manager, supporting development of the next generation US nuclear cruise missile. When she is not working or writing, she enjoys a rigorous exercise regimen, diverse reading, and chess. She has taught Sunday school and led Bible study. She resides in Niceville, Florida.
Davis shares, “Colonel Katie Green fights to save her Air Force career after a senior-level review board decided to revoke her Top Secret security clearance. Katie’s misgivings about just war leads to her clearance kerfuffle because she fears a US preemptive nuclear strike would fail God’s litmus test, yet nuclear weapons are her ticket to promotion to general officer. Haunted and challenged by her father’s suicide after losing his clearance, she seeks refuge in God’s Word.
By day, she engineers a launcher that releases missiles with Mach 4 exit velocity, quadrupling the speed of sound. She earns a Department of Defense patent for her seminal development. General Patricia Moynahan, Katie’s sinister boss, races for promotion to major general at the expense of national security, while threatening Katie’s rising influence. Equally menacing, a Department of Energy duo, whose nefarious antics upend her best attempt to correct latent launcher malfunctions, casts shadows on Katie’s past, present, and future. Both Moynahan and Energy present near insurmountable roadblocks. But Katie believes God’s grace is sufficient.
By night, Katie’s Bible study teacher and soulmate, Dr. Pete Markham, fuels her confidence by showing why God considered King David a man after his own heart, despite David’s bloodstained hands. David clinched God’s blessings as he exposed his human frailty. How Katie longs to be a woman after God’s own heart. Could she risk defying God without losing his favor?
General Tom Davidson, Katie’s mentor and leading Air Force policy maker on all things nuclear, guides her career trajectory that includes the possibility of fighting unjust wars. His support rivals the relationship she sanctions with God—a troubling dilemma defined by Davidson’s power to ensure her promotion to general officer. Would a promotion to general doom Katie’s soul?”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Kathy Davis’s new book blends military realism with heartfelt spiritual exploration, offering readers a high-stakes drama where the eternal meets the earthly.
Consumers can purchase “Soul to the Highest Bidder” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Soul to the Highest Bidder,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Davis shares, “Colonel Katie Green fights to save her Air Force career after a senior-level review board decided to revoke her Top Secret security clearance. Katie’s misgivings about just war leads to her clearance kerfuffle because she fears a US preemptive nuclear strike would fail God’s litmus test, yet nuclear weapons are her ticket to promotion to general officer. Haunted and challenged by her father’s suicide after losing his clearance, she seeks refuge in God’s Word.
By day, she engineers a launcher that releases missiles with Mach 4 exit velocity, quadrupling the speed of sound. She earns a Department of Defense patent for her seminal development. General Patricia Moynahan, Katie’s sinister boss, races for promotion to major general at the expense of national security, while threatening Katie’s rising influence. Equally menacing, a Department of Energy duo, whose nefarious antics upend her best attempt to correct latent launcher malfunctions, casts shadows on Katie’s past, present, and future. Both Moynahan and Energy present near insurmountable roadblocks. But Katie believes God’s grace is sufficient.
By night, Katie’s Bible study teacher and soulmate, Dr. Pete Markham, fuels her confidence by showing why God considered King David a man after his own heart, despite David’s bloodstained hands. David clinched God’s blessings as he exposed his human frailty. How Katie longs to be a woman after God’s own heart. Could she risk defying God without losing his favor?
General Tom Davidson, Katie’s mentor and leading Air Force policy maker on all things nuclear, guides her career trajectory that includes the possibility of fighting unjust wars. His support rivals the relationship she sanctions with God—a troubling dilemma defined by Davidson’s power to ensure her promotion to general officer. Would a promotion to general doom Katie’s soul?”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Kathy Davis’s new book blends military realism with heartfelt spiritual exploration, offering readers a high-stakes drama where the eternal meets the earthly.
Consumers can purchase “Soul to the Highest Bidder” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Soul to the Highest Bidder,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories