Jacqui D. Williams’s Newly Released "Focused for Purpose" is an Empowering Guide That Aids Readers Awareness to Distractions Designed to Rob Their God-Given Purpose
“Focused for Purpose” from Christian Faith Publishing author Jacqui D. Williams is an insightful and biblically based handbook designed to equip readers with the encouragement, motivation, and clarity necessary to remain focused in fulfilling their purpose.
New York, NY, August 18, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “Focused for Purpose”: a concise yet powerful resource designed to inspire readers to live intentionally and remain anchored in God’s plan. “Focused for Purpose” is the creation of published author, Jacqui D. Williams, the author of five books: How Do I Know I Am Really Saved?, The Importance of Tithes and Offerings, God Is Speaking to You, Life after Death: Heaven and Hell Are Real Places, and Focused for Purpose. Her primary mission and objective in writing quick reference handbooks is to give the reader a brief glimpse into the knowledge and understanding of God’s Word and to increase their desire for a better relationship with Him. Through her writings, she shares her life experiences from the topics given to her by the direction of the Holy Spirit of God.
Jacqui D. Williams shares, “Have you ever wondered, “What is my purpose?” Everyone has a God-given purpose for why they were created; it is the reason why you were born and placed on this earth. In Matthew 25:15, it explains how God gives each person gifts and talents to assist them in their purpose, while Isaiah 43:7 informs us that everyone called by His name has been created for His glory.
Every person at some point has dealt with distractions where it became the enemy to their focus. Distractions can become the stumbling block that prevents you from fulfilling your purpose. However, when we guard our heart, as Solomon speaks about in Proverbs 4:23, we begin to recognize the importance of what God has called us to do.
In this book, Focused for Purpose, I want every reader to know that God has already equipped you with the ability to finish the good work that He has begun in you (Philippians 1:6). Therefore, live your life to glorify God, and He will guide you in the direction necessary to fulfill your purpose.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Jacqui D. Williams’s new book is an empowering tool for believers seeking to align their lives with God’s will, block out distractions, and confidently pursue their divine assignment.
Consumers can purchase “Focused for Purpose” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Focused for Purpose,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Jacqui D. Williams shares, “Have you ever wondered, “What is my purpose?” Everyone has a God-given purpose for why they were created; it is the reason why you were born and placed on this earth. In Matthew 25:15, it explains how God gives each person gifts and talents to assist them in their purpose, while Isaiah 43:7 informs us that everyone called by His name has been created for His glory.
Every person at some point has dealt with distractions where it became the enemy to their focus. Distractions can become the stumbling block that prevents you from fulfilling your purpose. However, when we guard our heart, as Solomon speaks about in Proverbs 4:23, we begin to recognize the importance of what God has called us to do.
In this book, Focused for Purpose, I want every reader to know that God has already equipped you with the ability to finish the good work that He has begun in you (Philippians 1:6). Therefore, live your life to glorify God, and He will guide you in the direction necessary to fulfill your purpose.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Jacqui D. Williams’s new book is an empowering tool for believers seeking to align their lives with God’s will, block out distractions, and confidently pursue their divine assignment.
Consumers can purchase “Focused for Purpose” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Focused for Purpose,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories