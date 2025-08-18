Kimberly Bess’s Newly Released "Basic Knowledge That All Believers Should Know" is a Compelling Guide to Understanding the Unchanging Nature of God.
“Basic Knowledge That All Believers Should Know” from Christian Faith Publishing author Kimberly Bess is a thought-provoking resource that explores the continuity of God’s expectations for humanity across both biblical testaments, challenging modern misconceptions and encouraging deeper personal study of Scripture.
Kingwood, TX, August 18, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “Basic Knowledge That All Believers Should Know,” a powerful exploration of Scripture that connects foundational truths between the Old and New Testaments, is the creation of published author, Kimberly Bess.
Kimberly Bess shares, “Many believers in God accept that the Old Testament is out of date and no longer useful. This assumption could not be further from the truth. It has been instilled in us from a young age that God is the same God from yesterday, today, and forevermore. However, for most believers, the reading usually stops at creation, which is in Genesis, the first book of the Bible. Some believers proceed to the Ten Commandments but choose to stay within their comfort zone. Conveniently, all details about God’s true nature and how He expects believers to live and remain in His will are omitted.
Yes, God sent His only begotten Son to die for the sins of the world, but the Old Testament provides background information about what was done before Jesus’s arrival and reveals God’s true reaction toward sin. God is love. He is patient, long-suffering, and kind; however, God is not one-dimensional. Contrary to what is taught, He gets angry and does not accept the same excuses that man accepts regularly from one another. God did not change because He sent Jesus. He only changed the elements of an acceptable sacrifice to forgive sin. Since only God can judge mankind, the Old Testament provides a clear picture of how His judgment looks when released.
In the pages of this book, the separation between the Old Testament and the New Testament is united through vivid explanation. The significance of sacrifice is explored, and the permanence that salvation through acceptance of Jesus provides is recognized. The similarities between Old Testament and New Testament sacrifices are appropriately identified, and resurrection—which is the most important factor—is pinpointed as the only difference. Since resurrection is the vital distinction, the discrepancy that has been traditionally taught is addressed, and an alternative view is presented based on biblical corroboration. Self-study of the Bible is encouraged, and tools that may be helpful in proper self-study are provided.
All that is required is an open heart and mind.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Kimberly Bess’s new book is a valuable resource for believers seeking to deepen their understanding of biblical consistency, spiritual responsibility, and the unchanging character of God.
Consumers can purchase “Basic Knowledge That All Believers Should Know” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Basic Knowledge That All Believers Should Know,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
