CABRI Fellowship Program Opens for Undergraduate Research Applicants
The Cayman Biomedical Research Institute (CABRI) has announced that applications are now open for their undergraduate research fellowships. Applications may be submitted on the CABRI website from August 11, 2025 through September 29, 2025.
Ann Arbor, MI, August 15, 2025 --(PR.com)-- The Cayman Biomedical Research Institute (CABRI) has announced that applications are now open for their undergraduate research fellowships.
Undergraduate fellowship applications may be submitted on the CABRI submission form from August 11, 2025 through September 29, 2025.
Undergraduate fellowships are available on a competitive basis to undergraduate students who have been offered a research position by a qualified principal investigator. Up to $5,000 per academic year is available to each mentee-mentor team, with the amount paid as compensation to the undergraduate and/or to purchase reagents essential to the research project. The principal investigator will be responsible for the mentorship and guidance of the student during the period of the award. The full award amount is disbursed to the institution.
“Our fellows represent the next generation of brilliant scientific minds. Their passion, creativity, and commitment to discovery is inspiring, and we are proud to support their growth as researchers and to help shape their futures and further contributions to science,” said Kourtney Goode, Ph.D., Academic Relations Coordinator at Cayman Chemical.
CABRI awarded research fellowships to six undergraduate students representing three academic institutions in the United States in 2024. Topics of the winning awards addressed a broad range of research topics, including cancer biology, cell metabolism, and neuroscience research.
Contact CABRI with any questions about this funding opportunity.
Undergraduate fellowship applications may be submitted on the CABRI submission form from August 11, 2025 through September 29, 2025.
Undergraduate fellowships are available on a competitive basis to undergraduate students who have been offered a research position by a qualified principal investigator. Up to $5,000 per academic year is available to each mentee-mentor team, with the amount paid as compensation to the undergraduate and/or to purchase reagents essential to the research project. The principal investigator will be responsible for the mentorship and guidance of the student during the period of the award. The full award amount is disbursed to the institution.
“Our fellows represent the next generation of brilliant scientific minds. Their passion, creativity, and commitment to discovery is inspiring, and we are proud to support their growth as researchers and to help shape their futures and further contributions to science,” said Kourtney Goode, Ph.D., Academic Relations Coordinator at Cayman Chemical.
CABRI awarded research fellowships to six undergraduate students representing three academic institutions in the United States in 2024. Topics of the winning awards addressed a broad range of research topics, including cancer biology, cell metabolism, and neuroscience research.
Contact CABRI with any questions about this funding opportunity.
Contact
Cayman Chemical CompanyContact
Kourtney Goode
(877) 202-9028
https://www.cabrimed.org/
Kourtney Goode
(877) 202-9028
https://www.cabrimed.org/
Categories