Haltom’s Legacy Lives On: Diva Diamonds Grand Opening at Historic Camp Bowie Location
Diva Diamonds & Jewels celebrates its grand opening at 6102 Camp Bowie Blvd, former home of Haltom’s Jewelers, on Thu., Oct. 16, 5–8 PM, with cocktails, hors d’oeuvres, for its 15th anniversary. Festivities continue through Sun., Oct. 19, welcoming the Fort Worth community to this reimagined space with familiar faces from Haltom’s.
Fort-Worth, TX, August 13, 2025 --(PR.com)-- A legendary address on Camp Bowie is shining again.
Diva Diamonds & Jewels, a luxury jewelry brand originally founded in Santa Fe, New Mexico, is proud to announce the grand opening of its newest location at 6102 Camp Bowie Boulevard — the former home of Haltom’s Jewelers. Fort Worth residents will feel right at home, as the familiar faces of longtime Haltom’s associates John Clingman and Melissa return to the same showroom they once helped build.
To mark this meaningful new chapter, Diva Diamonds invites the public and press to an elegant Grand Opening Celebration on Thursday, October 16 from 5–8 PM, featuring cocktails, hors d’oeuvres, and a special 15% off all purchases to celebrate 15 years in business.
The celebration continues through the weekend, overlapping with Diva’s VIP Client Appreciation Event, running through Sunday, October 19. While the weekend honors longtime clients, the focus is firmly on welcoming the Fort Worth community into this beautifully reimagined space.
This opening at such a historically significant location is more than an expansion — it’s a passing of the torch, a continuation of trusted service, and a new destination for fine jewelry in DFW.
Event Details
Location: Diva Diamonds & Jewels – 6102 Camp Bowie Blvd, Fort Worth, TX
Grand Opening Reception: Thursday, October 16
Time: 5:00 – 8:00 PM
Includes: Cocktails, hors d’oeuvres, and 15% off
Extended Celebration: Through Sunday, October 19
Client RSVP: jeff@divadiamondsjewelry.com
Press Contact: jalen@divadiamondsjewelry.com
Contact
Jalen Portis
480-673-1790
https://divadiamondsjewelry.com/
