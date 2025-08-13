Haltom’s Legacy Lives On: Diva Diamonds Grand Opening at Historic Camp Bowie Location

Diva Diamonds & Jewels celebrates its grand opening at 6102 Camp Bowie Blvd, former home of Haltom’s Jewelers, on Thu., Oct. 16, 5–8 PM, with cocktails, hors d’oeuvres, for its 15th anniversary. Festivities continue through Sun., Oct. 19, welcoming the Fort Worth community to this reimagined space with familiar faces from Haltom’s.