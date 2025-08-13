PetCoverage.ai Launches Nationwide to Empower Pet Parents with Free Policy Reviews and Instant Insurance Comparisons
Coverage Clarity LLC launches PetCoverage.ai, a free platform helping pet owners identify coverage gaps and compare insurance plans. With 91% of pet owners experiencing financial stress from vet costs and only 3.69% of US pets insured, the platform addresses a critical market need through expert policy reviews and transparent comparisons.
Phoenix, AZ, August 13, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Coverage Clarity LLC today announced the official nationwide launch of PetCoverage.ai, a data-driven platform that helps pet owners uncover coverage gaps, compare leading insurance plans, and obtain personalized quotes at no cost. With a mission to eliminate surprise claim denials and rising premiums, PetCoverage.ai combines advanced analytics with expert guidance to ensure every pet family can make informed decisions about their furry loved ones' health care.
"The pet insurance market represents a massive opportunity to help American families," said André Rosdahl, Co-Founder of PetCoverage.ai. "With the U.S. pet insurance market projected to reach $15.71 billion by 2030 according to Grand View Research, yet only 3.69% of America's 154 million pets currently insured per the NAPHIA 2024 State of the Industry Report, millions of families remain vulnerable to unexpected veterinary costs that can reach $60,000 or more as reported by NAPHIA."
The urgency for better pet insurance education has never been greater. According to a USA Today Blueprint survey, 91% of pet owners experience financial stress from veterinary costs, while a Forbes Advisor poll found that 63% struggle with unexpected vet bills. With urban veterinary services increasing 60% over the past decade according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, and the highest pet insurance claims reaching $20,000 to $60,000 in 2023 per NAPHIA data, PetCoverage.ai's free review service addresses a critical need in the marketplace.
PetCoverage.ai offers:
Free, Comprehensive Policy Reviews: Upload your existing plan and receive a detailed analysis of exclusions, waiting periods, and hidden costs at no charge.
Instant Quotes for New Coverage: Enter your pet's age, breed, and health history to compare multiple top insurers side by side and secure the best rates.
Educational Resources & Calculator: Explore in-depth guides on how pet insurance works, common exclusions, and use the interactive Pet Insurance Calculator to estimate your monthly premium.
Expert Insights: Understand complex policy terms in plain English, with tailored recommendations that evolve as your pet grows.
"Behind every policy review is a family trying to do right by their pet," said David Franklin, Co-Founder of PetCoverage.ai. "We built this platform so that no pet parent ever has to hear, 'That's not covered,' when their companion needs critical care. Our free review service and transparent comparisons put control back in the hands of consumers."
PetCoverage.ai also features real-world case studies, such as Max's story, where the review uncovered a cancer-treatment exclusion, leading to a policy switch that covered 90% of his $14,000 chemotherapy bill.
About PetCoverage.ai PetCoverage.ai is a brand of Coverage Clarity LLC (NPN #21556911). Headquartered in Phoenix, AZ, Coverage Clarity is dedicated to bringing transparency and peace of mind to the billions spent annually on pet health care in the United States. Learn more or start your free policy review at www.petcoverage.ai.
