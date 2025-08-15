AdminDroid Expands with Active Directory Management Features
AdminDroid Version 6.0.0.0 adds powerful Active Directory management with 450+ reports, 70+ actions, automation, alerts, and multi-domain support—streamlining hybrid environment administration.
Chennai, India, August 15, 2025 --(PR.com)-- AdminDroid, a leading Microsoft 365 management solution provider, has released Version 6.0.0.0 of its flagship product, AdminDroid 365.
With this major update, AdminDroid bridges critical gaps in hybrid environment management by introducing Active Directory support. You now get centralized visibility and control to easily manage, report, audit, and alert on Active Directory domains from a single interface.
Complete Solution for Active Directory Management:
AdminDroid’s new Active Directory capabilities include 450+ reports, 60+ management actions, and 10 smart dashboards, giving you deep insights and complete control over your AD environment.
Key Highlights:
- Active Directory Reports: Gain comprehensive visibility into AD objects like users, groups, computers, contacts, OUs, GPOs, and more.
- AD Change Audit Reports: Track every change made to Active Directory resources in real time and keep your environment secure.
- Server and Windows Audit Reports: Monitor detailed activities on AD servers and workstations to identify suspicious behavior or unauthorized access.
- Active Directory Management Actions: Perform essential actions on users, groups, computers, and contacts. Easily execute bulk operations for streamlined management.
- Automate Routine Tasks with Flow Agents: Automate tasks like user onboarding/offboarding using AdminDroid’s workflow agents. Just drag and drop — no code required.
- Real-time Alerts: Whether it’s sensitive operation or sudden change in usual behaviour. Get alerts instantly to your email and MS Teams.
- Reminders & Follow-ups: Setup automated reminders to notify administrators or users about important events such as user account expirations or upcoming password expiry. This helps ensure timely action without manual tracking.
- Delegate Access with Granular Control: Securely delegate access to non-admin users to perform certain action and view reports without changing their role or group membership in Active Directory.
- Multi-domain Support: Admins can manage all their domains from a single interface by simply selecting the domain from a dropdown menu, eliminating the need to switch between domain controllers.
Free Active Directory Reporting Tool:
Best of all, AdminDroid offers a free AD reporting tool with 200+ pre-built reports covering users, groups, computers, passwords, contacts, OUs, GPOs, printers, and more.
- Export Reports: Download reports in CSV, HTML, PDF, XLS, XLSX, and other formats.
- Schedule Reports: Automate report delivery to your preferred email address at scheduled intervals.
About AdminDroid:
AdminDroid is a leading Microsoft 365 solution provider whose objective is to build IT products that are highly user-friendly. The solutions built by AdminDroid are always making everyone’s life easier and more productive. The flagship product AdminDroid 365 tool has been trusted by more than 30k+ companies around 110+ countries, and it has managed over 60 million Microsoft 365 users so far.
With this major update, AdminDroid bridges critical gaps in hybrid environment management by introducing Active Directory support. You now get centralized visibility and control to easily manage, report, audit, and alert on Active Directory domains from a single interface.
Complete Solution for Active Directory Management:
AdminDroid’s new Active Directory capabilities include 450+ reports, 60+ management actions, and 10 smart dashboards, giving you deep insights and complete control over your AD environment.
Key Highlights:
- Active Directory Reports: Gain comprehensive visibility into AD objects like users, groups, computers, contacts, OUs, GPOs, and more.
- AD Change Audit Reports: Track every change made to Active Directory resources in real time and keep your environment secure.
- Server and Windows Audit Reports: Monitor detailed activities on AD servers and workstations to identify suspicious behavior or unauthorized access.
- Active Directory Management Actions: Perform essential actions on users, groups, computers, and contacts. Easily execute bulk operations for streamlined management.
- Automate Routine Tasks with Flow Agents: Automate tasks like user onboarding/offboarding using AdminDroid’s workflow agents. Just drag and drop — no code required.
- Real-time Alerts: Whether it’s sensitive operation or sudden change in usual behaviour. Get alerts instantly to your email and MS Teams.
- Reminders & Follow-ups: Setup automated reminders to notify administrators or users about important events such as user account expirations or upcoming password expiry. This helps ensure timely action without manual tracking.
- Delegate Access with Granular Control: Securely delegate access to non-admin users to perform certain action and view reports without changing their role or group membership in Active Directory.
- Multi-domain Support: Admins can manage all their domains from a single interface by simply selecting the domain from a dropdown menu, eliminating the need to switch between domain controllers.
Free Active Directory Reporting Tool:
Best of all, AdminDroid offers a free AD reporting tool with 200+ pre-built reports covering users, groups, computers, passwords, contacts, OUs, GPOs, printers, and more.
- Export Reports: Download reports in CSV, HTML, PDF, XLS, XLSX, and other formats.
- Schedule Reports: Automate report delivery to your preferred email address at scheduled intervals.
About AdminDroid:
AdminDroid is a leading Microsoft 365 solution provider whose objective is to build IT products that are highly user-friendly. The solutions built by AdminDroid are always making everyone’s life easier and more productive. The flagship product AdminDroid 365 tool has been trusted by more than 30k+ companies around 110+ countries, and it has managed over 60 million Microsoft 365 users so far.
Contact
AdminDroidContact
Kavya Dharshni
+919791019803
https://admindroid.com
Kavya Dharshni
+919791019803
https://admindroid.com
Categories