Andrew DiNicola’s Newly Released "Elated!" is a Spiritually Rich Exploration of Truth, Light, and the Life-Changing Message of Jesus Christ
“Elated!” from Christian Faith Publishing author Andrew DiNicola is a compelling presentation of the gospel message that encourages readers to embrace the truth of Jesus Christ and find joy, purpose, and eternal life through Him.
Saint Augustine, FL, August 19, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “Elated!”: a powerful and heartfelt reflection on the person of Jesus Christ and the transformative impact of God’s love, truth, and mercy. “Elated!” is the creation of published author, Andrew DiNicola, an associate professor of English and learning support at South Georgia State College. Associate Professor DiNicola earned his BA in geography at State University of New York at Buffalo and his MA in English at the University of North Florida. He has been teaching college writing courses since the day he earned his master’s degree.
DiNicola shares, “God’s goodness, love, and mercy have been shared with the world in the person of Jesus Christ, the Son of God, who is God. Jesus walked the earth to be God among us and to provide direct access to God and to eternal life. Jesus offered the world the truth. He said, “I am the truth” (John 14:6), and He also said, “I am the light of the world. If you follow me, you won’t have to walk in darkness, because you will have the light that leads to life” (John 8:12). The life He was referring to is eternal life, never-ending life with God as one of God’s children.
Jesus Christ is the most important person who has ever walked the earth. His life sits at the center of all human history and shines as a beacon to all who want to know the meaning of life and the true joy of being alive on earth. This is the good news of Jesus Christ: that a person can have eternal life by believing in Him as the one sent by God to save mankind from sin.
However, the truth of Jesus Christ’s goodness, love, and mercy is marred by mankind’s response to that truth, by mankind’s disobedience, self-centeredness, and wickedness. God walked among us as Jesus Christ and showed us His love and provided eternal life, and this truth should have taken over the entire world by now, but it hasn’t, and this is a great mystery.
This book delivers the truth that is the person of Jesus Christ. It gives Jesus the final word regarding the mystery and meaning of human life. Hopefully, this book will help us to live in the truth of His final word by helping people see the choice that should dictate how we can live our lives and how we can build a better world. This book offers the implied solution to all man’s conflicts and troubles. It does this by considering the verdict of Jesus Christ, who says, “And the judgment is based on this fact: God’s light came into the world, but people loved the darkness more than the light, for their actions were evil” (John 3:19). As such, may God have mercy on us all.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Andrew DiNicola’s new book is a thought-provoking and accessible resource for believers and seekers alike, shining a light on the good news of salvation and the enduring mystery of mankind’s response to divine love.
