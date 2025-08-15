Intira Villas Responds to 20% Spike in Demand for Long-Term Villa Rentals in Phuket
Phuket, Thailand, August 15, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Intira Villas, a leading provider of premium villa accommodations in Phuket, has reported a 20% surge in demand for long-term private pool villa rentals, reflecting a growing trend among global travelers seeking extended stays in the Rawai area. The rise is aligned with insights from platforms like Airbnb, where travelers (particularly digital nomads, retirees, and families) are increasingly opting for immersive and slow-travel experiences.
The market shift toward long-term stays is transforming Phuket’s rental landscape. Villas with private pools, smart-home features, and enhanced livability are now outperforming traditional short-term offerings. In particular, Rawai has emerged as a top choice for renters drawn to its quiet beaches, vibrant local community, and access to essential amenities such as grocery delivery services, coworking spaces, and fitness centers.
Quinta Lane Villas, one of Intira Villas' featured developments, exemplifies this movement. Built with long-term stays in mind, these villas incorporate durable construction standards (25 cm thick insulated walls, double-glazed windows, and solar readiness) ensuring comfort and sustainability. Additionally, amenities such as full kitchens, soundproofed interiors, and smart-home capabilities cater to the practical needs of long-term residents.
“This increase in long-term rental interest shows a clear shift in how people are traveling post-pandemic,” said Jonas Broberg, Owner of Intira Villas. “People aren’t just visiting Phuket, they’re choosing to live here for months at a time. They’re seeking privacy, flexibility, and homes designed for real life. That’s exactly what our villas are built to provide.”
The long-term rental trend is also benefiting the broader local economy. Landlords, property managers, and surrounding small businesses in Rawai are experiencing steadier, more predictable revenue flows. Unlike short-term tourism, long-stay guests contribute to community stability and support sustainable development.
With leasing flexibility, high-end infrastructure, and a design philosophy built around livability, Intira Villas continues to lead Phuket’s evolving hospitality landscape. The company is poised to meet growing demand as more international residents look to swap fast-paced urban life for a more relaxed lifestyle by the sea.
For more information on long-term villa rentals in Phuket, visit https://intiravilla.com.
The market shift toward long-term stays is transforming Phuket’s rental landscape. Villas with private pools, smart-home features, and enhanced livability are now outperforming traditional short-term offerings. In particular, Rawai has emerged as a top choice for renters drawn to its quiet beaches, vibrant local community, and access to essential amenities such as grocery delivery services, coworking spaces, and fitness centers.
Quinta Lane Villas, one of Intira Villas' featured developments, exemplifies this movement. Built with long-term stays in mind, these villas incorporate durable construction standards (25 cm thick insulated walls, double-glazed windows, and solar readiness) ensuring comfort and sustainability. Additionally, amenities such as full kitchens, soundproofed interiors, and smart-home capabilities cater to the practical needs of long-term residents.
“This increase in long-term rental interest shows a clear shift in how people are traveling post-pandemic,” said Jonas Broberg, Owner of Intira Villas. “People aren’t just visiting Phuket, they’re choosing to live here for months at a time. They’re seeking privacy, flexibility, and homes designed for real life. That’s exactly what our villas are built to provide.”
The long-term rental trend is also benefiting the broader local economy. Landlords, property managers, and surrounding small businesses in Rawai are experiencing steadier, more predictable revenue flows. Unlike short-term tourism, long-stay guests contribute to community stability and support sustainable development.
With leasing flexibility, high-end infrastructure, and a design philosophy built around livability, Intira Villas continues to lead Phuket’s evolving hospitality landscape. The company is poised to meet growing demand as more international residents look to swap fast-paced urban life for a more relaxed lifestyle by the sea.
For more information on long-term villa rentals in Phuket, visit https://intiravilla.com.
Contact
Intira VillasContact
Jonas Broberg
+66822294141
https://intiravillas.com/2025/08/06/long-term-villa-rental-phuket/
Jonas Broberg
+66822294141
https://intiravillas.com/2025/08/06/long-term-villa-rental-phuket/
Categories