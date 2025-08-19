Author Jessica Ann Ellis’s New Book, "Got Your Back, Always," is a Charming Tale Designed to Help Young Readers Remember the Strength They Have While Exploring the World
Recent release “Got Your Back, Always” from Newman Springs Publishing author Jessica Ann Ellis follows a mother who encourages her son to always remember the inner strength he has when faced with life’s challenges. Inspired by the author’s own experiences with her children, “Got Your Back, Always” is a celebration of the special lessons that children learn from their parents.
North Andover, MA, August 19, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Jessica Ann Ellis, a loving wife and mother of two, as well as a licensed elementary school teacher with over ten years of experience working in public schools, has completed her new book, “Got Your Back, Always”: a heartfelt and captivating story that explores the strength and confidence children gain from their parents in order to tackle life’s trials.
“Celebrate the loving and safe space you have created within your parent-child bond with this heartwarming picture book,” writes Ellis. “Snuggle up with your little one—or your grown child—to honor their resilience and the confidence they have developed to be their most authentic self as they venture into the world.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Jessica Ann Ellis’s engaging tale was initially inspired by the author’s desire to commemorate the momentous occasion of sending her youngest child off to kindergarten. Through sharing her story, Ellis hopes that both parents and children alike will connect with her message that everyone has everything they need inside themselves when setting off to explore the big world.
Readers who wish to experience this adorable work can purchase “Got Your Back, Always” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
