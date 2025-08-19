Author Jessica Ann Ellis’s New Book, "Got Your Back, Always," is a Charming Tale Designed to Help Young Readers Remember the Strength They Have While Exploring the World

Recent release “Got Your Back, Always” from Newman Springs Publishing author Jessica Ann Ellis follows a mother who encourages her son to always remember the inner strength he has when faced with life’s challenges. Inspired by the author’s own experiences with her children, “Got Your Back, Always” is a celebration of the special lessons that children learn from their parents.