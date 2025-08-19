Author Christopher Cadbury’s New Book, "Harvard Scoundrels," Explores People Associated with Harvard Who Have Taken a Wrong Turn in Life
Recent release “Harvard Scoundrels” from Page Publishing author Christopher Cadbury is a groundbreaking work that delves into Harvard-associated felons, major pranksters, research fabricators, and powerful advocates of obnoxious ideas.
New York, NY, August 19, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Christopher Cadbury, who began writing professionally more than sixty years ago in high school for the Rome Daily American, has completed his new book, “Harvard Scoundrels”: a potent account that offers insight into Harvard-associated individuals who have taken part in some unsavory situations.
After graduating from Harvard with honors and the University of Chicago’s Booth School, author Christopher Cadbury resumed a professional writing career with a stock market letter published three times per week for nineteen years. For much of that time, he managed money, ran a hedge fund, and was a member of the American Stock Exchange as well as the New York Futures Exchange. Now retired, Chris researched and wrote Harvard Scoundrels almost entirely by himself, much of it during the COVID-19 crisis.
Cadbury writes, “Many of the people described in it are like their more upright counterparts; they truly excel in their endeavors. A Harvard College dropout murdered the most renowned architect of his time on top of one of his most famous buildings in front of three hundred people. Another college dropout sold a deadly energy drink throughout America. A further college dropout planned the largest armed robbery up to that time. A special two-year Harvard student planned the attack on Pearl Harbor, which led to America’s participation in World War II. One graduate of the college had the perhaps unique distinction of breaking both the Clayton and the Sherman antitrust acts. A second graduate of the college embezzled from the New York Stock Exchange while he was its president; a third terrorized the nation for nearly twenty years with his sixteen, sometimes deadly, mail bomb attacks; a fourth appeared to give the Soviets the greatest detailed information about the atomic bomb followed by descriptions of the hydrogen bomb; a fifth inadvertently invented the first computer worm; and a sixth provoked a national crisis in the Catholic Church. Two men from the college led separate campaigns to overthrow the Puerto Rican government. In one, four US congressmen were shot. You will see that disproportionate numbers of the college scoundrels majored in economics or played football.”
He continues, “A law school dropout fixed basketball games. A second made the largest net gain ever recorded from inside information about one stock. A graduate of the law school tear-gassed the New York Stock Exchange and another created false paperwork for seven thousand immigrants. A pedophile who graduated from the medical school brought fifty-six children to the United States. A business school dropout seems to be the richest man in the world ever to go to prison twice. A graduate of the business school triggered the largest American bankruptcy at the time; another created the greatest bank fraud. A PhD graduate initiated ransomware. A medical school resident committed perhaps America’s most gruesome murder of a single person. One of the graduates of the Kennedy School of Government oversaw genocide in his own country. A Radcliffe graduate and her family took bribes totaling $1.5 billion or more.”
Published by Page Publishing, Christopher Cadbury’s gripping book allows readers to escape into the stories of how the lives of these wayward individuals have gone off the rails.
Readers who wish to experience this engaging work can purchase “Harvard Scoundrels” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
Published by Page Publishing, Christopher Cadbury’s gripping book allows readers to escape into the stories of how the lives of these wayward individuals have gone off the rails.
Readers who wish to experience this engaging work can purchase “Harvard Scoundrels” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
