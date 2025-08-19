Author Joanna Strand’s New Book, "My Furever Journey (by Jack the Rescued Cat)," is a Charming Tale That Follows the Adoption Story of a Loveable Rescue Cat
Recent release “My Furever Journey (by Jack the Rescued Cat)” from Page Publishing author Joanna Strand is a heartfelt story that centers around Jack, a rescue cat who recounts the tale of his adoption. From his early days at the shelter to finally being brought to his furever home, Jack’s journey is a touching adventure that will resonate with animal lovers everywhere.
Spokane, WA, August 19, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Joanna Strand, who currently resides in the Pacific Northwest with her husband and rescue animals, has completed her new book, “My Furever Journey (by Jack the Rescued Cat)”: a captivating story of a shelter cat’s journey to find his new family.
“Frightened and sad Jack finds he is now at a new place, in a room full of other animals like himself,” writes Strand. “How did he get here? What comes next?
“Follow Jack as he learns to adapt to this new environment and navigate with true bravery and persistence to find his Furever home.
“Sometimes a little fear makes us stronger than we know.”
Published by Page Publishing, Joanna Strand’s riveting tale is inspired by the author’s love of animals and her desire to encourage others to adopt rescue animals when looking for their next furry friend. With colorful artwork to help bring Strand’s story to life, “My Furever Journey (be Jack the Rescued Cat)” is sure to invite readers of all ages to revisit this delightful tale over and over again.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “My Furever Journey (by Jack the Rescued Cat)” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
Contact
