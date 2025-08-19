Author Joanna Strand’s New Book, "My Furever Journey (by Jack the Rescued Cat)," is a Charming Tale That Follows the Adoption Story of a Loveable Rescue Cat

Recent release “My Furever Journey (by Jack the Rescued Cat)” from Page Publishing author Joanna Strand is a heartfelt story that centers around Jack, a rescue cat who recounts the tale of his adoption. From his early days at the shelter to finally being brought to his furever home, Jack’s journey is a touching adventure that will resonate with animal lovers everywhere.