Author Marsha Albertson’s New Book, "Reasons to Smile," is a Compelling Account That Explores the Life of the Author’s Mother and Her Incredible Story as a Woman of God

Recent release “Reasons to Smile” from Page Publishing author Marsha Albertson is a moving account of the author’s mother that walks through her life and capitalizes on the inspiration, strength, and godly virtues she possessed. Heartfelt and emotionally stirring, Albertson’s work aims to provide hope and encouragement for those struggling to find their reasons to smile.