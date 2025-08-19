Author Marsha Albertson’s New Book, "Reasons to Smile," is a Compelling Account That Explores the Life of the Author’s Mother and Her Incredible Story as a Woman of God
Recent release “Reasons to Smile” from Page Publishing author Marsha Albertson is a moving account of the author’s mother that walks through her life and capitalizes on the inspiration, strength, and godly virtues she possessed. Heartfelt and emotionally stirring, Albertson’s work aims to provide hope and encouragement for those struggling to find their reasons to smile.
Kent, WA, August 19, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Marsha Albertson has completed her new book, “Reasons to Smile”: a poignant and heartfelt series of stories that perfectly chronicle the life of the author’s mother, Mary Louise, revealing how she remained steadfast in her faith and values no matter the struggles she endured or challenges she was forced to overcome throughout her journey.
“‘Reasons to Smile’ is dedicated to my mother, whose inspiration, strength, and godly virtues were unwavering and whose example I can only hope to emulate,” writes Albertson. “No matter what the circumstance or cost, she never lost her smile. She knew her purpose in life was to honor her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, and she never let Him down. Her life is an example that I, as her daughter, didn’t come to fully appreciate until later in my adult life. Oh, I loved her immensely; she was my mother, and I knew how strong she was and how much she loved and sacrificed for us all. It wasn’t until she was faced with her own frailty that I came to know her not only as my mother but as a friend and, most importantly, as a woman of God.
“As my mind is flooded with the discoveries of what an amazing woman she was, I’ve been challenged to find ways that I can continue to honor her. As I write my thoughts down, I am trusting the Lord to use me in her absence as His tool to share the wonderful truths of how He inspired her, cared for her, provided for her, and loved her unconditionally all throughout her life. It was her love for Christ that gave her all the ‘reasons to smile’ that she ever needed.”
Published by Page Publishing, Marsha Albertson’s enthralling tale will capture the hearts and minds of readers as they discover the incredible woman that the author’s mother was, helping them to feel as if they knew her and her incredible story personally. Deeply personal and emotionally candid, “Reasons to Smile” is sure to resonate with readers from all walks of life, inspiring them to find their own reasons to smile just as Mary Louise always did.
Readers who wish to experience this uplifting work can purchase “Reasons to Smile” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
