Insulate Your Attic Rebrands as Keane Insulation and Solar, Expanding Into Renewable Energy Solutions
Keane Insulation Contractors Ltd, previously trading as Insulate Your Attic, has announced its rebrand to Keane Insulation and Solar. The new name reflects the company’s expansion from attic insulation and flooring into the growing field of residential solar panel installation and battery storage solutions.
Dublin, Ireland, August 19, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Keane Insulation Contractors Ltd, previously trading as Insulate Your Attic, has announced its rebrand to Keane Insulation and Solar. The new name reflects the company’s expansion from attic insulation and flooring into the growing field of residential solar panel installation and battery storage solutions.
For years, Insulate Your Attic has helped homeowners reduce heating costs through high-quality attic insulation and flooring services. The rebrand marks a strategic move to offer a more complete home energy efficiency service by combining proven insulation methods with renewable electricity generation and storage.
"Our goal has always been to help our customers save money, reduce their carbon footprint, and improve comfort in their homes," said Chris Keane, owner of Keane Insulation and Solar. "Adding solar PV and battery storage to our services allows us to deliver those benefits in a more comprehensive way - helping households to both save and generate energy."
Keane Insulation and Solar is a fully registered and insured installer, SEAI approved for attic insulation and in the process of securing SEAI registration for solar installation. The company assists customers in applying for available Sustainable Energy Authority of Ireland (SEAI) grants, including up to €1,800 towards solar panels, €1,500 towards attic insulation, and €300 towards an EV charger installation.
The company’s expanded services include:
Attic Insulation & Flooring - High-performance insulation to cut heating bills by up to 30%, plus durable OSB attic flooring to increase storage without compromising insulation efficiency.
Solar PV Panel Installation - Rooftop solar systems to generate clean electricity, lower energy bills, and reduce reliance on grid power.
Battery Storage - Store excess energy for use during peak demand or to take advantage of cheaper night rates.
EV Charger Installation - Integrating electric vehicle charging with home energy solutions.
Keane Insulation and Solar remains committed to clear, straightforward advice and customer-focused service. The company operates from its base in Rathfarnham, Dublin, serving homeowners throughout the region.
About Keane Insulation and Solar
Formerly known as Insulate Your Attic, Keane Insulation and Solar has built a strong reputation for quality workmanship and reliable service. Today, the company offers a dual approach to home energy sustainability, combining expert attic insulation with advanced solar PV and battery storage installations.
Contact:
Keane Insulation and Solar
17 Prospect Drive, Stocking Lane, Rathfarnham, Dublin 16
Phone: 087 385 8794
Email: info@keaneinsulationandsolar.ie
Website: www.keaneinsulationandsolar.ie
