Argus Broker Affiliates Announce Sale of ModBox Portfolio in Mebane, North Carolina
The Argus Self Storage Advisors team of Ben Vestal, Cole Carosella, and Jamey Cox is pleased to announce the successful sale of ModBox Storage, a two-property portfolio in Mebane, North Carolina.
Denver, CO, August 15, 2025 --(PR.com)-- The Argus Self Storage Advisors team of Ben Vestal, Cole Carosella, and Jamey Cox is pleased to announce the successful sale of ModBox Storage, a two-property portfolio in Mebane, North Carolina. The Class A portfolio comprises of ModBox Storage Compass (479 Compass Drive) and ModBox Storage Arrowhead (4550 Arrowhead Boulevard), situated roughly three miles apart and totaling approximately 114,000 rentable storage square feet across 1,100+ units, with an additional ±9,700 square feet of office/warehouse. The properties benefit from cluster-level operating efficiencies, established in-place cash flow, and a location directly on the I-40/I-85 corridor.
“Mebane has become a compelling storage submarket: it sits squarely between Durham and Greensboro, draws from a deep employment base, and supports premium storage demand,” said Cole Carosella, Vice President at Argus Self Storage Advisors. “These are true Class A assets that will continue to perform well for the new owner. We’re proud of the outcome for both buyer and seller.”
“This transaction highlights ongoing investor appetite for high-quality, well-located storage in the Carolinas,” added Ben Vestal, President & CEO of Argus Self Storage Advisors. “From marketing through diligence to closing, the process was smooth and collaborative - a testament to aligned expectations, strong fundamentals, and a professional buyer and seller.”
Located along I-40/I-85, Mebane offers quick access to the Research Triangle to the east and the Piedmont Triad to the west, connecting residents and businesses to two international airports, major universities, and a labor force exceeding one million. Within the three-mile trade area, households demonstrate healthy median incomes - supporting premium, climate-controlled storage demand while the two-site “micro-portfolio” structure enables shared staffing, coordinated marketing, and brand recognition across the submarket.
Ben Vestal, Cole Carosella are the Colorado Broker Affiliates for Argus Self Storage Advisors and specialize in Self Storage investment properties. They teamed up with the North Carolina Argus Broker Affiliate, Jamey Cox for this successful sale.
Based in Denver, Colorado, Argus Self Storage Advisors (Argus) was formed in 1994 to assist owners and investors of self-storage with their real estate needs. Through the years, Argus has assembled a network of real estate brokers experienced in self-storage and income property investments. Now the largest self-storage brokerage network in the United States, the Argus network has 36 Broker Affiliates covering nearly 40 markets. These brokers are able to meet the needs of self-storage investors and owners whether it is acting as a buyer’s agent or listing and marketing a property. For more information call 1-800-55-STORE or visit www.argus-selfstorage.com.
