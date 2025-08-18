Michael Terence Publishing Announce the Release of "Hey! It’s Me! It’s Lilly Everlea" by AK Cooper-Elliot
Michael Terence Publishing is excited to announce the release of "Hey! It’s Me! It’s Lilly Everlea," a children’s detective mystery book from The Lilly Everlea Series by AK Cooper-Elliot.
Oxford, United Kingdom, August 18, 2025 --(PR.com)-- About "Hey! It’s Me! It’s Lilly Everlea"
Lilly Everlea, a spirited young detective, and her trusty companion, Terrance the gardener, in two thrilling mysteries that will test their wit and courage.
Lilly and The Ruby Ring
Mrs Lemming's ruby ring is stolen, and Lilly Everlea and her gardener Terrance are investigating it. Professor Everlea reveals the identities of the criminals to Sergeant Smiffy after finding a note pushed underneath his office door, but where did the note come from?
Can Lilly and Terrance find Mrs Lemming’s ruby ring in time to solve their first case, before her father does?
Lilly and The Time Marrow
When every cat in Ducksdale village goes to sleep, Lilly finds that Mr Muggles Catnip is the reason behind the problem.
Terrance and Lilly create a time machine in the form of a metal marrow that will take them back to 1898 in order to stop the production of the catnip.
But when they arrive, Terrance learns that Professor Muggles is making tea with catmint. The professor is surprised when Terrance recommends drinking camomile tea instead of catmint. The history of Mr Muggles Catnip is altered by this, but a replacement formula is being prepared by an unknown source to destroy the Muggles brothers.
Can Terrance and Lilly prevent the intruder from destroying the Muggles' recipe?
Hey! It’s Me! It’s Lilly Everlea is available in multiple formats worldwide:
Paperback: 126 pages
ISBN-13: 9781805880578 and 9781805880622
Dimensions: 13.97 x 0.74 x 21.59 cm
Amazon Kindle eBook: B0FHJ15R4M
Amazon URL: http://mybook.to/LILLYRR
Published by Michael Terence Publishing, 2025
Also in The Lilly Everlea Series
Hey! It's Me Again! It's Lilly Everlea
Lilly and The Haunted Rectory
Lilly and The Featherbark Lane Mystery
Published 2023
Hey! It's Me, Lilly Everlea. I’m Here Again!
Lilly and The Nutcracker Soldiers
Lilly and Mr Meadows's Christmas Stocking
Lilly and Mrs Knott's Missing Marshmallows
Published 2023
About Michael Terence Publishing
Web: www.mtp.agency
Michael Terence Publishing is a UK-founded publishing house and literary agency founded to give worthy authors a platform to publish their works and to promote their success via online and traditional channels.
For further information, media packs and interview requests, please contact:
Marketing & Promotions
Michael Terence Publishing
Two Brewers House
2A Wellington Street
Thame
Oxfordshire OX9 3BN
UK
Email: admin@mtp.agency
Web: www.mtp.agency
Tel: +44 (0)20 3582 2002
