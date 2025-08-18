Michael Terence Publishing Announce the Release of "Rui’s Mischief Moments: Tails of Canine Comedy & Mayhem" by Rui Ridgeback
Michael Terence Publishing is excited to announce the release of "Rui’s Mischief Moments: Tails of Canine Comedy & Mayhem," with photographs and illustrations, by Rui Ridgeback.
Oxford, United Kingdom, August 18, 2025 --(PR.com)-- About "Rui’s Mischief Moments"
In the words of the author:
“My name is Rui, a Rhodesian Ridgeback. Not only have I been blessed with the ginger good looks, but I am also a genius, an explorer, and interior designer. This book highlights my thoughts and my adventures as I make my grand entrance at a new home, and a whirlwind of chaos follows. From rearranging the tranquil sitting room with a more chaotic inspired theme to treasure hunting in the freezer to helping with laundry. In this book, I reveal the world through a dog’s eyes, this book is a tail full of love, mischief, and muddy adventures. I am sure a lot of dog guardians will see their best friend in these pages. But don’t be fooled — this isn’t just a tale of domestic life. A battle is brewing my new owner thinks they make the rules. Adorable, isn’t it? The question has to be, who will win this IQ duel of cunning and willpower?
Buckle up, grab a snack, sit back, relax, and join me on this highly intellectual, slightly chaotic, and extremely entertaining journey.”
Rui’s Mischief Moments is available in multiple formats worldwide:
154 pages
Paperback: ISBN-13: 9781805880394 and 9781805880752
Dimensions: 15.24 x 0.99 x 22.86 cm
Amazon Kindle eBook: B0FJ8SFMFV
Amazon URL: http://mybook.to/RMM
Published by Michael Terence Publishing, 2025
About Michael Terence Publishing
Web: www.mtp.agency
Michael Terence Publishing is a UK-founded publishing house and literary agency founded to give worthy authors a platform to publish their works and to promote their success via online and traditional channels.
For further information, media packs and interview requests, please contact:
Marketing & Promotions
Michael Terence Publishing
Two Brewers House
2A Wellington Street
Thame
Oxfordshire OX9 3BN
UK
Email: admin@mtp.agency
Web: www.mtp.agency
Tel: +44 (0)20 3582 2002
In the words of the author:
“My name is Rui, a Rhodesian Ridgeback. Not only have I been blessed with the ginger good looks, but I am also a genius, an explorer, and interior designer. This book highlights my thoughts and my adventures as I make my grand entrance at a new home, and a whirlwind of chaos follows. From rearranging the tranquil sitting room with a more chaotic inspired theme to treasure hunting in the freezer to helping with laundry. In this book, I reveal the world through a dog’s eyes, this book is a tail full of love, mischief, and muddy adventures. I am sure a lot of dog guardians will see their best friend in these pages. But don’t be fooled — this isn’t just a tale of domestic life. A battle is brewing my new owner thinks they make the rules. Adorable, isn’t it? The question has to be, who will win this IQ duel of cunning and willpower?
Buckle up, grab a snack, sit back, relax, and join me on this highly intellectual, slightly chaotic, and extremely entertaining journey.”
Rui’s Mischief Moments is available in multiple formats worldwide:
154 pages
Paperback: ISBN-13: 9781805880394 and 9781805880752
Dimensions: 15.24 x 0.99 x 22.86 cm
Amazon Kindle eBook: B0FJ8SFMFV
Amazon URL: http://mybook.to/RMM
Published by Michael Terence Publishing, 2025
About Michael Terence Publishing
Web: www.mtp.agency
Michael Terence Publishing is a UK-founded publishing house and literary agency founded to give worthy authors a platform to publish their works and to promote their success via online and traditional channels.
For further information, media packs and interview requests, please contact:
Marketing & Promotions
Michael Terence Publishing
Two Brewers House
2A Wellington Street
Thame
Oxfordshire OX9 3BN
UK
Email: admin@mtp.agency
Web: www.mtp.agency
Tel: +44 (0)20 3582 2002
Contact
Michael Terence PublishingContact
Keith Abbott
00442035822002
mtp.agency
Keith Abbott
00442035822002
mtp.agency
Categories