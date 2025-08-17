Kapittx Introduces Automated Payment Reminder Software to Tackle Cash Flow Challenges in B2B Finance
Pune, India, August 17, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Kapittx, a provider of accounts receivable automation solutions, has announced the launch of its Automated Payment Reminder feature, aimed at addressing one of the most persistent bottlenecks in B2B finance — delayed payments. With an increasing number of organizations seeking to optimize working capital and reduce manual follow-ups, this technology arrives at a critical time for CFOs and finance teams managing high volumes of invoices.
Late payments continue to pose a significant risk to business liquidity, especially in sectors where receivables cycles stretch over 45 to 90 days. The new feature from Kapittx aims to improve invoice collections by automating the reminder process, while maintaining personalized and professional customer communication.
Shifting the Paradigm in Receivables Management
The Automated Payment Reminder Software within Kapittx’s platform allows businesses to schedule, customize, and monitor a sequence of email reminders — tailored by due dates, customer segments, and payment behaviors. This approach helps reduce dependency on manual follow-ups, which are often inconsistent and resource-heavy.
"Most finance teams still rely on spreadsheets and ad hoc communication when chasing overdue payments. This not only affects DSO (Days Sales Outstanding) but also leads to poor customer experience," says Kumar Karpe, CEO of Kapittx. "With automation, we bring discipline and visibility into the follow-up process, enabling finance teams to focus on strategic tasks instead of chasing emails."
Key Functionalities of the Reminder Automation:
Smart Reminder Schedules: Configure reminders based on payment due dates, escalation rules, and invoice aging.
Personalized Messaging: Custom templates with dynamic fields for a professional, consistent customer experience.
Engagement Tracking: Know when emails are opened or ignored, with follow-up recommendations.
Audit Trail and Reporting: Maintain a clear record of all communication attempts for compliance and transparency.
Finance Teams Demand Automation
The shift toward automated systems in the finance function is not just about speed — it's about consistency, data-driven decision-making, and cash flow reliability. As companies scale, the volume of invoices and the complexity of collections grow. Traditional follow-up methods fail to keep pace with this growth.
Kapittx’s solution not only accelerates the payment process but also creates accountability within the receivables workflow. Through integration with all the leading ERPs, users can trigger reminders based on real-time data, minimizing the lag between invoice generation and payment receipt.
Addressing a Growing Market Need
According to a 2024 report by Deloitte, over 62% of mid-sized companies identified delayed customer payments as a major working capital constraint. Automating payment reminders emerged as one of the most effective strategies for reducing DSO and improving cash predictability.
By launching this feature, Kapittx aims to close a significant gap in the order-to-cash cycle — ensuring that no invoice goes unnoticed and no follow-up is missed.
About Kapittx
Kapittx is an accounts receivable automation platform that enables businesses to digitize, streamline, and optimize their receivables processes. With features like payment reminder automation, document management, ERP integration, and AI-driven cash application, Kapittx is helping finance teams reduce DSO, increase cash flow visibility, and improve customer experience.
Visit https://kapittx.com/ for more information.
Contact
Priya Thakar
+919561410444
www.kapittx.com
