Silent Breach Launches Advanced Zero-Day Research Division
New York, NY, August 17, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Silent Breach today announced the official launch of Silent Breach’s Advanced 0-day Lab, a dedicated research division focused on threat discovery, zero-day vulnerability research, and offensive security innovation. Created to deepen the company’s offensive capabilities and expand its threat intelligence footprint, the Lab has already made headlines by identifying multiple critical zero-day vulnerabilities in widely deployed software.
Operating at the intersection of red teaming, reverse engineering, and exploit development, Silent Breach Advanced 0-day Lab has been embedded within the company’s global operations over the past year. With this launch, the Lab will now take on a more visible role in shaping Silent Breach’s approach to predictive and adversarial cybersecurity.
“Our goal has always been to think like attackers—not just respond to them,” said Marc Castejon, CEO of Silent Breach. “Silent Breach Advanced 0-day Lab formalizes that philosophy and gives our team a platform to push the boundaries of offensive research. The recent zero-day discoveries are just the beginning.”
The Advanced 0-day Lab is staffed by a multidisciplinary team of ethical hackers, malware analysts, and reverse engineers. Their research supports Silent Breach clients by uncovering emerging threats before they’re weaponized, developing proprietary exploit simulation tooling, and collaborating with vendors and government agencies to mitigate critical exposures.
The division’s first public research—detailing multiple previously unknown vulnerabilities affecting critical government and university operations in Europe and India—was responsibly disclosed and published last week on the Silent Breach blog.
About Silent Breach
Silent Breach provides cutting-edge cybersecurity services designed to simulate, prevent, and respond to the most sophisticated cyber threats. With a client base spanning 20+ countries and multiple industries, Silent Breach empowers organizations to build resilience through offensive testing, managed detection, and continuous threat intelligence.
To learn more about Silent Breach Lab or request a media briefing, visit www.silentbreach.com.
Daniel Rhodes
+1-727-497-7941
https://silentbreach.com
contact@silentbreach.com
150 West 25th Street, Suite 403
Manhattan, NY 10001
USA
