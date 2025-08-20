Author Jmgs’s New Book, "This Thing Called Love," is a Powerful and Moving Series of Poems Exploring the Many Themes and Experiences of Love in All Its Forms
Recent release “This Thing Called Love” from Page Publishing author JMGS is a stirring and heartfelt assortment of poems that provides readers with a glimpse into the author’s soul to explore his views on love and the ways in which it connects individuals around the world. Deeply personal and candid, “This Thing Called Love” is a brilliant, poetic tribute to love’s lasting impact.
New York, NY, August 20, 2025 --(PR.com)-- JMGS, who was born on a beautiful island in the West Indies called Trinidad, has completed his new book, “This Thing Called Love”: a compelling and engaging series of poems that reflect on the nature of love, providing an intimate portrait of how love can take any form as it pervades life itself to connect and uplift.
“I am sometimes asked about what motivates me to write, and I am always reluctant to give the truthful answer,” shares JMGS. “Here it is. When I have long passed and no longer of this realm, I want someone to know and to recognize that I was here and that I was fully engaged in this world and that I felt deeply and was attached to nothing yet connected to everything.”
Published by Page Publishing, JMGS’s riveting poetic compilation will take readers on a profound emotional journey, keeping them eager for more with each turn of the page as the author pours his very soul into each entry. Mesmerizing and enlightening, “This Thing Called Love” weaves a beautiful tapestry through prose that is sure to resonate with readers from all walks of life, making it a must-read for poetry fans.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “This Thing Called Love” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
