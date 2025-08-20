Author Jmgs’s New Book, "This Thing Called Love," is a Powerful and Moving Series of Poems Exploring the Many Themes and Experiences of Love in All Its Forms

Recent release “This Thing Called Love” from Page Publishing author JMGS is a stirring and heartfelt assortment of poems that provides readers with a glimpse into the author’s soul to explore his views on love and the ways in which it connects individuals around the world. Deeply personal and candid, “This Thing Called Love” is a brilliant, poetic tribute to love’s lasting impact.