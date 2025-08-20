Author Darien Alexander’s New Book "Beautiful Butterfly" is a Fascinating Memoir That Equates the Author’s Journey to Become a Man of God to the Lifecycle of a Butterfly
Recent release “Beautiful Butterfly” from Covenant Books author Darien Alexander is a compelling autobiographical account that centers around the author’s path in life that has led him to a strong sense of faith in God, relating each of his steps to a part of the butterfly’s life cycle and development.
Milledgeville, GA, August 20, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Darien Alexander, a loving husband and father who currently serves as a battalion chief at the Baldwin Co. Fire Department in Milledgeville, Georgia, has completed his new book, “Beautiful Butterfly”: a riveting memoir that describes the author’s journey through the life cycle of a butterfly, revealing how he has been transformed through his faith in the Lord.
“One of God’s most fascinating creatures on this planet is the butterfly,” writes Alexander. “Butterflies change through a process called metamorphosis. Metamorphosis is derived from the Greek word metamorphoo, meaning to change or transform.
“A butterfly has a life cycle of four stages: the egg, caterpillar, pupa, and adult. Each stage is unique from the other one. My life has gone through a series of stages or changes like the butterfly.
“I hope you will understand that transformation is a process, and it takes some people a while longer to get to the place God has called them to be. But through prayer and patience, we will all reach our purpose and fulfill our plan God has for us.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Darien Alexander’s new book is written for anyone who is going through the process of God’s development, even if they might not understand the path they must take to get to their destination. Deeply personal and emotionally candid, “Beautiful Butterfly” is a stirring tribute to the incredible influence that God can have on one’s life when they open up their heart and minds to his presence and love.
Readers can purchase “Beautiful Butterfly” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
