Author Darien Alexander’s New Book "Beautiful Butterfly" is a Fascinating Memoir That Equates the Author’s Journey to Become a Man of God to the Lifecycle of a Butterfly

Recent release “Beautiful Butterfly” from Covenant Books author Darien Alexander is a compelling autobiographical account that centers around the author’s path in life that has led him to a strong sense of faith in God, relating each of his steps to a part of the butterfly’s life cycle and development.