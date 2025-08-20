Author Julia Middleton’s New Book, "Heart of Colorado," is a Stirring Romance Novel That Follows Two Individuals Who Meet Again After a Chance Encounter
Recent release “Heart of Colorado” from Newman Springs Publishing author Julia Middleton is a compelling tale that centers around Jaime and Dean, two individuals whose messy first encounter paves the way for a whirlwind romance. But as their love continues to grow, Jaime’s ex returns, complicating matters.
New York, NY, August 20, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Julia Middleton, a loving wife and mother of three from Manchester, England, who currently resides in the United States, has completed her new book, “Heart of Colorado”: a poignant love story that follows Jaime and Dean whose first encounter leads to a life changing relationship that is suddenly thrown into doubt when Jaime’s ex-boyfriend returns out of nowhere.
“Jaime adjusted her purse strap on her shoulder and reached for the door handle. That’s when it happened,” writes Middleton. “She felt something very hard hit her face. She felt herself falling backward. Landing on the lobby floor, she looked around, wondering what had happened. Jaime felt dazed.
“A man, whom she didn’t see, had been coming in through the same door she was going out of, and the door had hit her square in the face.
“‘Hey!’ Jaime yelled to the man coming toward her. ‘Didn’t you see me coming out the door?’
“Dean set out to find this mystery girl he had accidentally knocked over. They were finally introduced at a Christmas Eve party by none other than her parents. Dean and Jaime began a wonderful, fun romance.
“They shared many hobbies, such as skating and skiing in the mountains, as well as nights of passionate lovemaking. The wedge that almost drove them apart happened when Jaime’s ex-boyfriend, Simon, came back into town.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Julia Middleton’s engaging tale is a perfect blend of romance and humor that promises to captivate readers as they follow along on Jaime and Dean’s relationship. Expertly paced and character-driven, “Heart of Colorado” is sure to leave readers spellbound, making it a must-read for fans of the romance genre.
Readers who wish to experience this enthralling work can purchase “Heart of Colorado” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
“Jaime adjusted her purse strap on her shoulder and reached for the door handle. That’s when it happened,” writes Middleton. “She felt something very hard hit her face. She felt herself falling backward. Landing on the lobby floor, she looked around, wondering what had happened. Jaime felt dazed.
“A man, whom she didn’t see, had been coming in through the same door she was going out of, and the door had hit her square in the face.
“‘Hey!’ Jaime yelled to the man coming toward her. ‘Didn’t you see me coming out the door?’
“Dean set out to find this mystery girl he had accidentally knocked over. They were finally introduced at a Christmas Eve party by none other than her parents. Dean and Jaime began a wonderful, fun romance.
“They shared many hobbies, such as skating and skiing in the mountains, as well as nights of passionate lovemaking. The wedge that almost drove them apart happened when Jaime’s ex-boyfriend, Simon, came back into town.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Julia Middleton’s engaging tale is a perfect blend of romance and humor that promises to captivate readers as they follow along on Jaime and Dean’s relationship. Expertly paced and character-driven, “Heart of Colorado” is sure to leave readers spellbound, making it a must-read for fans of the romance genre.
Readers who wish to experience this enthralling work can purchase “Heart of Colorado” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
Contact
Newman Springs PublishingContact
Media Relations
800-634-7189
www.newmansprings.com
Media Relations
800-634-7189
www.newmansprings.com
Categories