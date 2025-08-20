Author Julia Middleton’s New Book, "Heart of Colorado," is a Stirring Romance Novel That Follows Two Individuals Who Meet Again After a Chance Encounter

Recent release “Heart of Colorado” from Newman Springs Publishing author Julia Middleton is a compelling tale that centers around Jaime and Dean, two individuals whose messy first encounter paves the way for a whirlwind romance. But as their love continues to grow, Jaime’s ex returns, complicating matters.