Jumana Issa’s New Book, "Spending Easter with Auntie," is a Charming Tale That Follows Three Children Who Spend a Fun-Filled Easter Holiday with Their Aunt
Santa Monica, CA, August 20, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Jumana Issa, a loving aunt, has completed her most recent book, “Spending Easter with Auntie”: a captivating story that follows three children who celebrate Easter Sunday with their aunt by attending church and heading to her farm for some holiday fun.
“As a Christian, Easter is a very important holiday to me, all my family members and friends,” writes Issa. “We remember the death of Jesus and the sacrifice he endured for the world’s sake. Easter is also to celebrate the fertility of life and for making children happy and involved.”
Published by Fulton Books, Jumana Issa’s book is inspired by the author’s own niece and nephews, with whom she loves spending time with. Accompanied by colorful and vibrant illustrations to help bring Issa’s story to life, “Spending Easter with Auntie” is sure to delight readers of all ages, encouraging them to spend time with loved ones while celebrating one of the most important days in the Christian calendar.
Readers who wish to experience this adorable work can purchase “Spending Easter with Auntie” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
“As a Christian, Easter is a very important holiday to me, all my family members and friends,” writes Issa. “We remember the death of Jesus and the sacrifice he endured for the world’s sake. Easter is also to celebrate the fertility of life and for making children happy and involved.”
Published by Fulton Books, Jumana Issa’s book is inspired by the author’s own niece and nephews, with whom she loves spending time with. Accompanied by colorful and vibrant illustrations to help bring Issa’s story to life, “Spending Easter with Auntie” is sure to delight readers of all ages, encouraging them to spend time with loved ones while celebrating one of the most important days in the Christian calendar.
Readers who wish to experience this adorable work can purchase “Spending Easter with Auntie” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
Contact
Fulton BooksContact
Media Relations
800-676-7845
www.fultonbooks.com
Media Relations
800-676-7845
www.fultonbooks.com
Categories