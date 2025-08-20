Jumana Issa’s New Book, “Spending Cinco de Mayo with Auntie!!!” is a Riveting Tale That Follows Three Children Who Enjoy All Sorts of Cinco de Mayo Traditions
Santa Monica, CA, August 20, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Jumana Issa has completed her most recent book “Spending Cinco de Mayo with Auntie!!!”: a charming story that centers around three children who spent a wonderful Cinco de Mayo holiday with their aunt, enjoying all the many celebrations the day has to offer.
“This Cinco de Mayo book is simply raising awareness to the traditional Mexican holiday with elaborate customs, colors, carnivals, food and music,” writes Issa. “This will teach all kids to respect, appreciate and honor the beauty of this Mexican cultural heritage with friends and family.”
Published by Fulton Books, Jumana Issa’s book is inspired by the author’s desire to mark Cinco de Mayo as a special occasion for young readers, helping them to discover the importance behind the holiday and all the many ways that people can celebrate. With colorful artwork and to help bring Issa’s tale to life, “Spending Cinco de Mayo with Auntie!!!” is sure to delight readers of all ages and inspire them to enjoy their own Cinco de Mayo traditions.
Readers who wish to experience this adorable work can purchase “Spending Cinco de Mayo with Auntie!!!” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
