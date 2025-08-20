Barb Lynch’s Newly Released "Henry’s Secret Recipes" is a Delightful Children’s Story Celebrating Creativity and Imagination
“Henry’s Secret Recipes” from Christian Faith Publishing author Barb Lynch is a heartwarming tale inspired by a real-life young boy, encouraging children to embrace creativity and have fun with their everyday experiences.
St. Augustine, FL, August 20, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “Henry’s Secret Recipes”: an engaging and uplifting children’s book that sparks imagination and joy. “Henry’s Secret Recipes” is the creation of published author, Barb Lynch, who has worked in children’s ministry in her church and on the mission field for over thirty-five years. She is married and has four grown sons and twin grandsons. Barbara loves to tell stories and to see children of all ages connect with them.
Lynch shares, “Henry’s Secret Recipes was inspired by a young boy named Henry. Henry was living in Peru with his parents, who are missionaries serving full-time there. What a treat it was to sit across from Henry one day at lunch and watch him create a 'lunch surprise' from what he was served. May this story inspire you to be creative and have some fun!”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Barb Lynch’s new book is a charming and inspiring read for children and families, reminding readers that creativity can turn the ordinary into something extraordinary.
Consumers can purchase “Henry’s Secret Recipes” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Henry’s Secret Recipes,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
