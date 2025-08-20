Dr. Richard Marklund and Dr. Ann Marklund’s Newly Released "Blessed" is an Exploration of the Beatitudes Through Cross-Cultural and Psychological Insights

“Blessed: The Healing Power of the Beatitudes: Eight Cross-Cultural Steps to Emotional, Relational, Spiritual Wholeness” from Christian Faith Publishing authors Dr. Richard Marklund and Dr. Ann Marklund is a powerful and insightful guide that bridges biblical truth, global ministry experience, and modern psychological principles to promote personal and spiritual healing.