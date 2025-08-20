Dr. Richard Marklund and Dr. Ann Marklund’s Newly Released "Blessed" is an Exploration of the Beatitudes Through Cross-Cultural and Psychological Insights
“Blessed: The Healing Power of the Beatitudes: Eight Cross-Cultural Steps to Emotional, Relational, Spiritual Wholeness” from Christian Faith Publishing authors Dr. Richard Marklund and Dr. Ann Marklund is a powerful and insightful guide that bridges biblical truth, global ministry experience, and modern psychological principles to promote personal and spiritual healing.
Chambersburg, PA, August 20, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “Blessed: The Healing Power of the Beatitudes: Eight Cross-Cultural Steps to Emotional, Relational, Spiritual Wholeness”: a thought-provoking and deeply reflective study of Jesus’s Beatitudes as a roadmap to healing and wholeness across cultures and generations. “Blessed: The Healing Power of the Beatitudes: Eight Cross-Cultural Steps to Emotional, Relational, Spiritual Wholeness” is the creation of published authors, Dr. Richard Marklund and Dr. Ann Marklund, who have doctoral degrees in human behavior and special education, respectively.
The Marklunds have lived for twelve years in Africa, ten years in Latin America, and eleven in Asia, serving for forty-four years in Christian ministries, thirty-two of them as overseas missionaries.
With each culture, one needs to weigh the Christianity of that area against Scripture. In doing so, one also comes to view one’s own cultural slant on biblical interpretation. Most missionaries have to do this with their own culture and one other. However, the Marklunds have been forced to reexamine life through the lens of four different continents and six different countries. This very uniquely prepares them to reflect on the relationships necessary as listed in the Beatitudes.
They are currently teaching at Virunga Valley Academy in Rwanda, Africa.
Dr. Richard Marklund and Dr. Ann Marklund share, “Blessed. Blessed. Eight Steps to Emotional, Relational, Spiritual Wholeness: The Healing Power of the Beatitudes will challenge the reader to a deeper application of Jesus’s words as they apply to health in a contemporary global context. Overview: Blessed—to be envied—wealthy—fortunate—happy. Yes! This is what one seeks in life. But after forty years of preaching about the Beatitudes, the most famous “Blessed” passage in the Bible, the authors feel strongly that what the Lord says leads to “blessings” and what the World means by “blessings” are almost diametrically opposed.
Blessed: Eight Steps to Emotional, Relational, Spiritual Wholeness: The Healing Power of the Beatitudes explores the excruciating journey everyone must take to arrive at a life of fulfillment and joy. Jesus leaves us guidelines that transcend time and culture. Modern psychology and sociology have many insights for this journey; however, they are not really “modern.” The Bible outlined these processes thousands of years before our current academic pursuits “discovered” them. Describing current psychological thought, such as archetypes and self-fulling prophecy through the lens of the Beatitudes, provides the reader with a means to discuss and apply biblical truths.
The authors seek to add a cultural depth to the understanding of health and wholeness as they reflect on their years of overseas ministry. Cultural sidebars enlighten the topics discussed. Stories about beggars, empleadas, filial piety are included.
Each “blessed” is part of a relationship, an attitude. Humankind is responsible for four basic relationships: with self, society, nature/technology, and God. How do the specifics of the Beatitudes express themselves through these relationships? How does one bring wholeness out of the dysfunction in each of these areas? The Beatitudes have the answer. The Beatitudes succinctly demonstrate how to progress in life and the specific rewards for one’s efforts. The Beatitudes were presented by Jesus as the beginning of his Sermon on the Mount. They encapsulate his teaching as very few other statements. They were examined for millennia by specific scholars of that time who spoke directly to that culture and people group. Contemporary culture looks for an approach that examines Christ’s words from a psychological/sociological perspective and speaks to relationships.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Dr. Richard Marklund and Dr. Ann Marklund’s new book offers readers a compelling approach to spiritual and emotional growth, using the timeless wisdom of the Beatitudes to foster transformation in a modern, multicultural world.
