Meagan Ingold’s Newly Released "Mommy Has Breast Cancer" is a Heartfelt Children’s Book That Offers Comfort, Faith, and Understanding During a Difficult Diagnosis

“Mommy Has Breast Cancer” from Christian Faith Publishing author Meagan Ingold is a tender and uplifting children’s book inspired by the author’s own journey with breast cancer. With heartfelt storytelling and illustrations by her young son, the book helps families navigate the emotional landscape of illness with hope and faith.