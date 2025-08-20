Meagan Ingold’s Newly Released "Mommy Has Breast Cancer" is a Heartfelt Children’s Book That Offers Comfort, Faith, and Understanding During a Difficult Diagnosis
“Mommy Has Breast Cancer” from Christian Faith Publishing author Meagan Ingold is a tender and uplifting children’s book inspired by the author’s own journey with breast cancer. With heartfelt storytelling and illustrations by her young son, the book helps families navigate the emotional landscape of illness with hope and faith.
Lees Summit, MO, August 20, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “Mommy Has Breast Cancer”: a heartfelt and faith-driven resource for families facing a cancer diagnosis. “Mommy Has Breast Cancer” is the creation of published author, Meagan Ingold, a Kansas native now living in Lee’s Summit, Missouri, with her husband and two sons, who was inspired to write a children’s book during her recovery from DCIS breast cancer, which she was diagnosed with in 2017 while caring for two very young children. Sharing her testimony brings her great joy, particularly in connecting with other women facing similar challenges. Adding a personal touch, her oldest son illustrated the book, making the project especially meaningful.
Ingold shares, “Mommy Has Breast Cancer was written shortly after my breast cancer diagnosis. I had looked for children’s books explaining the process to read with my boys during our journey and noticed I could not find many options. This gave me the idea to create my own! We hope that this book gives you encouragement if you or a loved one has been down the path of a difficult diagnosis. From doctor appointments; time away from our boys, a double mastectomy; and, of course, a lot of praying, we found so many blessings that came out of our breast cancer journey. God is good!
She is clothed in strength and dignity and she laughs without fear of the future. (Proverbs 31:25)”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Meagan Ingold’s new book is a beautiful testament to faith, resilience, and the power of a mother’s love. This touching resource can bring comfort to families navigating a cancer journey, helping children better understand and cope with changes around them.
Consumers can purchase “Mommy Has Breast Cancer” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Mommy Has Breast Cancer,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
