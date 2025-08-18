AlligatorZone, Where Kids Meet Cool Startups, to Feature AI Innovators
Founders of AI startups Cactus, C-Infinity, and Navier are scheduled to present their work to students in the famed family-friendly event series by AlligatorZone.
Mountain View, CA, August 18, 2025 --(PR.com)-- AlligatorZone®, where kids meet cool startups announced that its next event be held on Sunday, September 21, 2025, from 2:30 PM to 5:00 PM PDT, at Computer History Museum, 1401 North Shoreline Boulevard, Mountain View, CA 94043.
AlligatorZone is a conference-grade event for young attendees, featuring startups presented by their founders. This uplifting community gathering allows young minds to learn directly from innovators across industries and enjoy a peek into the future that the entrepreneurs are building. The featured startups in the upcoming AlligatorZone event are:
• Cactus, an AI company helping small businesses run on autopilot, to be presented CEO & Co-Founder Ajith Govind, and the CTO & Co-Founder, Avinash Joshi, (https://oncactus.com/);
• C-Infinity, an AI company that has created AutoAssembler to help factories see how well different parts come together to make their finished product before they start building it, to be presented by CEO & Co-Founder Sai Nelaturi, Ph.D., (https://c-infinity.ai/); and
• Navier, the futuristic boat builder that makes hi-tech boats including the world’s first AI-powered, electric hydrofoil boat designed for leisure and urban transit, to be presented by Founder & CEO, Sampriti Bhattacharyya, Ph.D., (https://navierboat.com).
The event is co-sponsored by Pikmykid, the #1 school dismissal software & safety app, (pikmykid.com).
Tailored for ages 7–17, students younger than 18 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian to attend an AlligatorZone event. A new attendee category called "college kids" is being tested for undergraduate students. For registration and tickets, visit https://alligatorzone.org/events.
About AlligatorZone®: Since June 2014, at AlligatorZone’s events, founders of over 150 startups have showcased their work to school-age kids in 20 cities from Mountain View, CA to Miami, FL. Run in collaboration with public library systems, school districts and non-profit organizations, AlligatorZone’s events offer a rare shared experience between a parent and a child in inspiring settings, helping learners stay curious and understand the future for which we all must prepare, while the entrepreneurs get to interact with the next generation of consumers and creators in a supportive and encouraging community setting. Visit https://alligatorzone.org to learn more.
