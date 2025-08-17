Gospel Musical Comedy Sanctified to Relaunch at Plaza Arts Center in Eatonton
Eatonton, GA, August 17, 2025 --(PR.com)-- On Saturday, September 13, 2025, The Plaza Arts Center will host the relaunch of Sanctified: A Gospel Musical Comedy, a stage production that blends humor, music, and cultural storytelling. The 6:30 p.m. performance marks the return of one of playwright Javon Johnson’s most acclaimed works, known for its uplifting message and musical energy.
Johnson, an actor, writer, and producer best recognized for his role as Richard Hallsen on Tyler Perry’s The Oval, has staged productions nationwide, with credits spanning Broadway, national tours, film, and television. His decision to bring Sanctified back to the stage in Eatonton is both artistic and symbolic. The small Georgia town is the birthplace of Pulitzer Prize-winning author Alice Walker (The Color Purple) and folklorist Joel Chandler Harris, two figures whose storytelling traditions echo in Johnson’s own work.
Born in Anderson, South Carolina, Johnson often draws inspiration from small-town Southern culture and the role of church communities in shaping African American life. He describes theatre as his “first love,” emphasizing its immediacy and communal spirit:
“There’s something magical about the stage,” Johnson said. “Film is powerful, but in theatre, the audience and the actors breathe the same air, feel the same heartbeat, and experience the story together in real time.”
Sanctified reflects those roots. The comedy centers on a fictional church navigating generational change, balancing the preservation of tradition with the need to embrace new voices. Its music, a blend of traditional hymns, R&B, and original compositions, enhances the production’s blend of humor and heart.
Over previous tours, the play has drawn praise for its comedic energy, recognizable characters, and message of resilience, making it a popular addition to the canon of contemporary gospel theatre. Johnson’s relaunch underscores his commitment to staging productions that both entertain and reflect cultural realities.
Event Information:
Date: Saturday, September 13, 2025
Time: 6:30 PM
Location: The Plaza Arts Center, Eatonton, GA
Tickets: General Admission – $40
Purchase Online: www.JavonJohnsonProductions.com
The Eatonton performance opens a new chapter for Sanctified, situating the play within a community whose literary legacy has long influenced American storytelling.
Contact
Javon Johnson ProductionsContact
Indy Brennan
(470) 524-0364
www.javonjohnsonproductions.com
