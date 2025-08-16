Tellar.co.uk Launches the UK’s Leading Real-Time Clothes Sizing Tool, Tackling the £13 Billion Returns Crisis
Guildford, CA, August 16, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Tellar.co.uk today announced the official launch of its proprietary clothes sizing platform — the first free, direct-to-consumer tool in the UK to give shoppers their exact size in over 1,500 brands in real time. The platform, developed over two years, aims to end the frustration, waste, and cost caused by inconsistent sizing and “vanity sizing” across fashion retailers.
The Problem: A Broken Sizing System
Sizing discrepancies are costing UK retailers over £7 billion annually in returns, with the British Retail Consortium warning the real economic impact — including textile waste and lost sales — could approach £13 billion. Customers face up to 4cm variation in garments labelled the same size, forcing them to buy multiple sizes, increasing landfill waste and carbon emissions.
The Solution: Tellar.co.uk’s Sizing Innovation
Tellar.co.uk’s platform matches each user’s body measurements to precise brand-specific size data, covering high street to designer labels. Customers add their measurements once and get an instant size match for every brand — from Zara to Net-a-Porter — without consulting a single confusing size chart.
Alongside the sizing tool, Tellar.co.uk’s Fashion Hub now hosts over 4,000 unbiased articles on brand sizing, garment quality, and styling — making it the UK’s largest free, honest fashion advice library.
Key Milestone
Since its soft launch three months ago, Tellar.co.uk has delivered over 20,000 accurate size matches and reduced the need for multi-size purchasing among early users by more than 30%.
Quote from Ella Pillai Blake, Brand Director
“We built Tellar.co.uk because the fashion industry has normalised a broken system. Our mission is to give customers the truth about sizing and the confidence to shop smarter. This is not just about convenience — it’s about reducing waste, returns, and disappointment.”
Free for Everyone — Always
Tellar.co.uk is completely free to use, with no brand sponsorship, paid recommendations, or data sales. The service is funded entirely by voluntary user support to keep it honest, independent, and accessible to all.
About Tellar.co.uk
Tellar.co.uk is the UK’s leading clothes sizing tool and fashion advice platform, offering real-time, accurate size recommendations for over 1,500 brands and the country’s largest free library of unbiased fashion content.
Press Contact:
Ella Pillai Blake – Brand Director
Email: business@tellar.co.uk
