Tellar.co.uk Launches the Fashion Hub, Brand New to Market. A Leading Digital Library of 4000+ Honest & Unbiased Posts.
Guildford, CA, August 16, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Tellar.co.uk Launches the UK’s Largest Free Fashion Advice Library with 4,000+ Unbiased Guides
Tellar.co.uk, the UK’s leading real-time clothes sizing tool, has officially launched the Fashion Hub — the nation’s largest free, independent library of fashion content, giving shoppers instant access to over 4,000 expert-written guides on brand sizing, garment quality, and personal style.
A New Era for Fashion Advice
Unlike most online fashion content — often influenced by sponsorships and affiliate sales — every article in the Tellar Fashion Hub is 100% independent and free from brand influence. Each guide is written in-house by Tellar’s fashion team and based on verified sizing data, fabric performance research, and real customer experiences.
Why the Fashion Hub Matters
The launch comes at a time when UK shoppers face rising clothing costs, inconsistent brand sizing, and a growing distrust of influencer-led recommendations. By combining its proprietary database of over 1,500 brands with in-depth, unbiased fashion advice, Tellar.co.uk gives consumers a single place to:
Compare brand sizing with real measurements
Learn which materials last longer and fit better
Discover which brands run true-to-size before buying
Shop less, buy better, and reduce waste
Quote from Ella Pillai Blake, Brand Director at Tellar.co.uk
“The Fashion Hub is about giving power back to the customer. For too long, shoppers have been told what to buy by brands and influencers with hidden agendas. Our mission is to make accurate information and honest advice free for everyone, forever.”
A Proven Track Record
The Fashion Hub launch follows Tellar.co.uk’s successful real-time sizing tool, which has already matched over 20,000 customers to their correct size in the past three months, reducing multi-size ordering and unnecessary returns.
Free Access for All
There are no paywalls, subscriptions, or brand sponsorships. All content is searchable, shareable, and accessible without sign-up.
About Tellar.co.uk
Tellar.co.uk is the UK’s leading free sizing tool and fashion advice platform, matching customers’ body measurements to over 1,500 brands in real time and offering the UK’s largest independent fashion library.
Press Contact:
Ella Pillai Blake – Brand Director
