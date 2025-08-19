DJ Hustle Ignites Independence Day at the Queen Mary’s 4th of July Celebration in Long Beach
DJ Hustle headlined the Queen Mary’s 4th of July celebration in Long Beach, delivering a high-energy performance aboard the historic ship. With thousands in attendance, the event blended music, history, and a spectacular fireworks finale—cementing Hustle’s reputation as one of Southern California’s premier live entertainers.
Long Beach, CA, August 19, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Southern California entertainer DJ Hustle brought high-energy mixing and full-service production to the Queen Mary’s Independence Day festivities, performing aboard the historic ocean liner as thousands gathered along the Long Beach waterfront for a night of live entertainment and a 15-minute fireworks finale over the harbor. The Queen Mary’s holiday program is one of the region’s centerpiece celebrations, featuring themed entertainment, family activities, and waterfront fireworks visible across Downtown Long Beach.
Hustle’s set aligned with the Queen Mary’s decades-themed programming and “dancing through the eras” concept that culminated in the evening fireworks show—long a signature of the ship’s holiday calendar. Coverage and listings leading up to the event highlighted the expanded July schedule on board and the scale of the Independence Day celebration, drawing locals and visitors to the waterfront.
“Playing the Queen Mary on the Fourth is special—it’s a California icon and the crowd brings every ounce of summer energy,” said DJ Hustle. “We build moments people remember—and last night, you could feel the entire deck move as one.” He added his signature line: “Nothing happens without DJ Hustle.”
Why this performance matters
The Queen Mary’s Independence Day show is a magnet for regional tourism and community turnout; prime viewing stretches from Shoreline Village to Rainbow Harbor, where spectators line the waterfront to watch the ship’s nighttime pyrotechnics. Performing in the middle of that civic moment places DJ Hustle at the intersection of culture, community, and celebration—demonstrating why event planners and brands book him for experiences that demand both precision and personality.
Hustle is more than a club headliner; he’s a full-service DJ entertainer who pairs custom playlists with professional production—LED display options, photo activations, monogram lighting, and red-carpet setups—for weddings, corporate functions, and city-scale celebrations. His portfolio also extends to on-camera work as a full-time actor, with national commercial credits for brands including Pepsi, Google, Honda, Uber, and UNICEF; clips and full spots are available on his YouTube channel, DJ Hustle TV. (Brand credits per Hustle’s public acting resume and reel).
About the Queen Mary’s 4th of July
The Queen Mary describes its holiday event as a ship-wide celebration that ends with a harbor-lighting fireworks show; local visitor bureaus and event roundups likewise point residents and tourists to the ship and surrounding shoreline for the city’s signature display. Listings noted fireworks around 9:00 p.m., drawing crowds to parks, rooftops, and the waterfront for views of the ship and skyline.
About DJ Hustle
Based in Orange County/Long Beach, DJ Hustle is an entertainer, radio personality, actor, and event specialist known for high-impact performances and end-to-end production. From yacht parties and weddings to corporate activations and civic celebrations, Hustle curates immersive experiences that put audience connection first. Explore services, merchandise, and video reels at DJHustle.com.
