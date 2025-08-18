TurkeyMedicals.com Unveils Major Clinic Expansion and Cutting-Edge Medical Technologies
TurkeyMedicals.com, a leading medical clinic in Istanbul, has unveiled a significant expansion and technological upgrade. The clinic has added four in-house specialists, including a surgeon, internal medicine expert, dentist, and general practitioner, expanding its range of services. In addition, advanced medical technologies, such as cutting-edge tomography and CBCT machines, along with the Trishape intraoral scanner, will enhance diagnostic precision and treatment effectiveness.
Istanbul, Turkey, August 18, 2025 --(PR.com)-- In a move that underscores TurkeyMedicals.com's commitment to excellence in healthcare, the renowned medical clinic in Istanbul has proudly announced a significant expansion and a technological upgrade. This development is set to revolutionize the medical tourism industry in Turkey, as the clinic introduces new specialists and state-of-the-art technologies, positioning itself as a leader in the field.
Emphasizing its unwavering dedication to delivering premium medical services, TurkeyMedicals.com has expanded its team by adding four in-house specialists. The clinic can now cater to a full spectrum of medical needs. A seasoned surgeon, an internal medicine specialist, a dentist, and a general practitioner have joined the team, further enhancing the clinic’s ability to provide tailored, specialized care. In addition to these experts, two on-demand doctors have been enlisted to ensure timely and comprehensive medical solutions.
The clinic’s technological prowess is reflected in the incorporation of advanced devices, making it a pioneer in medical innovation in the country. The cutting-edge tomography and CBCT machines, coupled with the state-of-the-art Trishape intraoral scanner, promise unparalleled precision in medical imaging. This technological leap not only boosts diagnostic accuracy but also enhances treatment effectiveness.
TurkeyMedicals.com has become a highly sought-after clinic for international clients looking to access top-tier healthcare without the hefty price tag. Founded in 2019, the clinic has attracted a global clientele from the UK, Europe, and the US. TurkeyMedicals.com combines affordability with exceptional quality care and outstanding patient service. With its recent expansion and technological upgrades, TurkeyMedicals.com is making strategic moves to further elevate the patient experience and solidify its position as a leading medical clinic in Turkey.
Beyond its patient-centered approach, TurkeyMedicals.com offers a tranquil environment for those seeking high-quality medical treatments. The clinic specializes in medical procedures such as cosmetic surgery, aesthetic treatments, dental care, and comprehensive health check-ups. Dedicated to medical excellence, TurkeyMedicals.com ensures the use of the finest materials supported by the latest advancements in medical technology.
With hundreds of positive reviews and a proven track record of delivering exceptional healthcare, TurkeyMedicals.com is setting new standards in service and professionalism. The clinic’s new developments invite both current and prospective patients to experience the benefits firsthand. With a keen focus on patient satisfaction, TurkeyMedicals.com is making high-quality healthcare more accessible to all.
Emphasizing its unwavering dedication to delivering premium medical services, TurkeyMedicals.com has expanded its team by adding four in-house specialists. The clinic can now cater to a full spectrum of medical needs. A seasoned surgeon, an internal medicine specialist, a dentist, and a general practitioner have joined the team, further enhancing the clinic’s ability to provide tailored, specialized care. In addition to these experts, two on-demand doctors have been enlisted to ensure timely and comprehensive medical solutions.
The clinic’s technological prowess is reflected in the incorporation of advanced devices, making it a pioneer in medical innovation in the country. The cutting-edge tomography and CBCT machines, coupled with the state-of-the-art Trishape intraoral scanner, promise unparalleled precision in medical imaging. This technological leap not only boosts diagnostic accuracy but also enhances treatment effectiveness.
TurkeyMedicals.com has become a highly sought-after clinic for international clients looking to access top-tier healthcare without the hefty price tag. Founded in 2019, the clinic has attracted a global clientele from the UK, Europe, and the US. TurkeyMedicals.com combines affordability with exceptional quality care and outstanding patient service. With its recent expansion and technological upgrades, TurkeyMedicals.com is making strategic moves to further elevate the patient experience and solidify its position as a leading medical clinic in Turkey.
Beyond its patient-centered approach, TurkeyMedicals.com offers a tranquil environment for those seeking high-quality medical treatments. The clinic specializes in medical procedures such as cosmetic surgery, aesthetic treatments, dental care, and comprehensive health check-ups. Dedicated to medical excellence, TurkeyMedicals.com ensures the use of the finest materials supported by the latest advancements in medical technology.
With hundreds of positive reviews and a proven track record of delivering exceptional healthcare, TurkeyMedicals.com is setting new standards in service and professionalism. The clinic’s new developments invite both current and prospective patients to experience the benefits firsthand. With a keen focus on patient satisfaction, TurkeyMedicals.com is making high-quality healthcare more accessible to all.
Contact
Turkey Medicals, International Patient CenterContact
Buket Tuncbilek
905071636297
https://turkeymedicals.com
MedicalPark International Patient Coordinator
Buket Tuncbilek
905071636297
https://turkeymedicals.com
MedicalPark International Patient Coordinator
Categories