TurkeyMedicals.com Unveils Major Clinic Expansion and Cutting-Edge Medical Technologies

TurkeyMedicals.com, a leading medical clinic in Istanbul, has unveiled a significant expansion and technological upgrade. The clinic has added four in-house specialists, including a surgeon, internal medicine expert, dentist, and general practitioner, expanding its range of services. In addition, advanced medical technologies, such as cutting-edge tomography and CBCT machines, along with the Trishape intraoral scanner, will enhance diagnostic precision and treatment effectiveness.