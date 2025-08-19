New Thriller Novel by Dominik Smrek: “Epoch of Aodhan: The One,” Ancient Mysticism, Knights, and Humanity’s Last Chance

"Epoch of Aodhan" tears open the secrets of Rosslyn Chapel with a fusion of scholarly research and wild story. Full of symbols, riddles, Freemasons, the Knights Templar, and alchemy. A story based on actual research of Rosslyn Chapel. One moment you’re deep in ancient Scotland, and the next you’re questioning the fabric of reality itself.