New Thriller Novel by Dominik Smrek: “Epoch of Aodhan: The One,” Ancient Mysticism, Knights, and Humanity’s Last Chance
Edinburgh, United Kingdom, August 19, 2025 --(PR.com)-- A new cinematic thriller based on real history. "Epoch of Aodhan - The One" is full of Knights Templar, Freemasons, ancient mysticism, alchemy and untold stories of the past.
Epoch of Aodhan tears open the secrets of Rosslyn Chapel with a fusion of scholarly research and wild story. Full of symbols, riddles, Freemasons, the Knights Templar, and alchemy. A story based on actual research of Rosslyn Chapel. One moment you’re deep in ancient Scotland, and the next you’re questioning the fabric of reality itself.
As the world descends into chaos of Godly punishments - air travel fails, drinking waters turn to purified vinegar, day and night vanish – Aodhan uncovers a hidden trail of sacred knowledge embedded within ancient symbols, Templar architecture, and Kabbalistic codes.
The test of choice, legacy, and consequence. Fight between faith and free will.
Epoch of Aodhan is a fusion of high-concept spirituality with edge-of-your-seat suspense, a storyline full of secrets, origins of Freemasonry, and long-lost civilisations.
At its core is a centuries-old amulet, inscribed with Hebrew and alchemical glyphs, unlocking a ritual known as the Generator of Terra Materia - a final global attempt to lift divine punishment through unity, sacrifice, and symbolic purification of the human kind. The world watches as Aodhan conducts the ritual live, drawing millions to the grounds of Rosslyn Chapel, culminating in an unforgettable metaphysical event witnessed across Earth.
Following the ritual, Aodhan vanishes, only to reappear on the Moon inside a command centre once manned by Eltanin, a being from the lost civilisation of Ladon, now seeking his ancient brethren across the stars. Aodhan, now apprentice to Gaia, is left to watch Earth heal, and wonder what comes next.
Key Themes:
Rosslyn Chapel, Freemasonry & Templar legacy
Cosmic justice vs human free will
Alchemy, sacred geometry, and lost civilizations
Real-time global ritual and metaphysical transformation
The One: Epoch of Aodhan is a genre-bending odyssey written with scholarly precision and cinematic clarity. Every location, symbol, and historical detail has been meticulously researched, and the author has spent years researching them on site. The novel avoids cliché and prophecy tropes, offering instead a human-centred thriller packed in meaning, mystery, and consequence.
Availability:
The One: Epoch of Aodhan is now available in hardcover and softcover.
Pages: 440
Softcover ISBN: 9788057068808
Hardcover ISBN: 9788057068464
