Shevon Frederick’s Newly Released "The Umbilical Cord" is a Profound Exploration of Spiritual Growth, Personal Healing, and the Power of Faith
“The Umbilical Cord” from Christian Faith Publishing author Shevon Frederick is a reflective and deeply personal work that intertwines the experiences of life, faith, and the wisdom gained through overcoming adversity.
Nanuet, NY, August 21, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “The Umbilical Cord”: a deeply reflective and spiritually insightful journey that connects life’s experiences with the strength and guidance found in faith. “The Umbilical Cord” is the creation of published author, Shevon Frederick, a native of Trinidad who now enjoys life and fellowship in New York.
Shevon Frederick shares, “The Umbilical Cord, a title born from a birthing experience and blending into chapters. The Umbilical Cord, a title born from a birthing experience, is blended into chapters. Therefore, you are introduced to chords as pertaining to musical instruments or cords that binds us or even those attached to electronic devices.
A chapter on reviews from my published book Drifted was penned because in a number of ways, they should be combined, considering that some of the question “drifted” were answered in this book, The Umbilical Cord.
Also addressed was the family unit as indicated by Almighty God. From the generation of Adam and Eve to the Jewish, Muslim, and Gentiles folk, some cultures place a great deal of emphasis on the sanctify of marriage, others not so much. This issue is addressed as pertaining to the church.
Education is of more importance to some people as it is to others. Sensitizing readers on its importance to all humankind is promoted. In addition, the employment opportunities that are rarely discussed is highlighted.
An entire chapter on letters for Christian readers, children born to pastors, and children of Christian parents were addressed. Everyone needs a better understanding of the aim and objectives of the enemy.
Dancing is a beautiful act. However, her workings in a previous book were totally condensed. Today, she is hoping to bring clarify to their situation. A chapter labeled “Anchored” is written because a book won title Drifted.
There is an adore which says that obedience is better than fasting. However, the victories that emerged from biblical characters through fasting are there for your choosing. Giving God thanks and praise for being a cancer survivor is stated in yesterday’s news.
Stanger than fiction in Unique because the ordinary eye cannot capture the spirit realm.
Most of the everyday answer we search for were hidden in the bible. The book of Psalms answers questions that’s pertaining to this book.
Dreams and visions are near and dear to my heart because it is one way in which my Heavenly Father speaks to me.
We cannot make reference to the God head and forces our attention on just the Holy Spirit. Therefore, all three are featured.
Culminating with prayer war of paramount importance. Without God, taking the stage, her endeavor are both fruitless and useless.
Additionally, her expectations is for the burdens of chains, cords and arrows to be broken for the present generation and the ones which are ahead. Other concerns, like jobs, education, dreams, and visions are near and dear to her heart.
The author enjoyed writing every chapter, but her expectation is to prevent another generation from experiencing the burdens of arrows, chains, or cords that she suffered for so many years. Therefore, she culminated with a chapter on prayer.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Shevon Frederick’s new book is a powerful guide to overcoming life’s spiritual and emotional challenges, offering wisdom, healing, and guidance.
Consumers can purchase “The Umbilical Cord” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “The Umbilical Cord,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Shevon Frederick’s new book is a powerful guide to overcoming life’s spiritual and emotional challenges, offering wisdom, healing, and guidance.
