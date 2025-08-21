Steven Echavarria’s Newly Released "Scripture Parallels of the Old and New Testaments" is a Powerful Study Tool That Reveals the Interconnected Truths of God’s Word

“Scripture Parallels of the Old and New Testaments” from Christian Faith Publishing author Steven Echavarria is a visually supported and carefully compiled guide that highlights hundreds of scripture parallels, offering readers a clearer understanding of the Bible’s unified message.