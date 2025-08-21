Steven Echavarria’s Newly Released "Scripture Parallels of the Old and New Testaments" is a Powerful Study Tool That Reveals the Interconnected Truths of God’s Word
“Scripture Parallels of the Old and New Testaments” from Christian Faith Publishing author Steven Echavarria is a visually supported and carefully compiled guide that highlights hundreds of scripture parallels, offering readers a clearer understanding of the Bible’s unified message.
San Pedro, CA, August 21, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “Scripture Parallels of the Old and New Testaments”: a compelling and accessible resource that bridges the Old and New Testaments to reveal the continuity, promises, and divine wisdom within God’s Word. “Scripture Parallels of the Old and New Testaments” is the creation of published author, Steven Echavarria, who was born in Orange County, California. He has been a visual artist for over twenty years and, within that time, was also an adjunct professor, where he taught in the media arts department for nearly ten years.
Echavarria shares, “Old Testament scriptures can be difficult to understand when you first read them, and I am the first to admit that I had a hard time understanding what God was trying to tell me. Have you ever wondered why there is an Old and a New Testament? Why not just focus on the New Testament teachings? The truth is that the New Testament expands our understanding of what is taught in the Old Testament. God’s inspired words provided many scriptures in the Old Testament that not only created instructions to live a moral life but also provided us a historical record of his promises.
When you put the Old and New Testaments together, you will not only be able to read God’s full plan for us, but you will also begin to discover that some Old Testament scriptures parallel New Testament scriptures, creating an undeniable connection to God’s word. You will learn that there are 938 Old Testament scriptures that parallel 662 New Testament scriptures. In Scripture Parallels of the Old and New Testaments, I wanted to show all those connections that show God’s amazing power, foresight, authority, promises, and love he has for all of us.
This book was written to encourage the new believer to dig deeper into the scriptures, help reignite the passion of the seasoned believer, and bring nonbelievers to Christ. To me, the Bible is so rich in information that it became my passion project, and I wanted to share a simple explanation of what the scriptures were saying. The illustrations are to help readers better understand the scriptures and provide visuals to accompany these amazing accounts and lessons. The vision of peeling back the words to see the awesome power of God seemed fitting.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Steven Echavarria’s new book is a passionate and thoughtfully designed resource that invites readers of all backgrounds to explore the Bible’s rich tapestry of truth, promises, and divine connection through side-by-side scripture comparisons and powerful visuals.
Consumers can purchase “Scripture Parallels of the Old and New Testaments” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Scripture Parallels of the Old and New Testaments,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
