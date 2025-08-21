Author Daniel Bryant’s New Book, "The White Feathers," Reveals How God Has Revealed His Presence and Love to the Author and His Wife Through the Symbol of White Feathers
Recent release “The White Feathers: A Journey of Faith, Hope, and the Eternal Embrace of God's Divine Love” from Covenant Books author Daniel Bryant is a heartfelt and deeply personal account that narrates the true story of the author and his wife’s, supernatural encounters with white feathers over eight years, following a tragic loss, showcasing the profound love God holds for everyone.
Edwards, CO, August 21, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Daniel Bryant, a loving husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather who resides in Avon, Colorado, has completed his new book, “The White Feathers: A Journey of Faith, Hope, and the Eternal Embrace of God's Divine Love”: a stirring and thought-provoking account that recounts how God has made himself known to the author and his wife over the course of eight years, standing by them as they struggle with grief and heartache following a profound loss.
Author Daniel Bryant pursued higher education at Fort Lewis College in Durango, Colorado, where he double-majored in business administration and economics. His deep passion for the outdoors eventually led him to achieve one of his lifelong dreams: becoming a fly-fishing guide in Alaska. Today, Bryant co-owns Map the Xperience, an outdoor recreation map company, with his business partner Greg. He dedicates most of his leisure time to outdoor activities such as fly-fishing and hunting, and cherishes moments spent with his family.
“In the tender twilight of a summer’s day in 2016, as the world seemed to pause in a somber moment of farewell, a white feather floated gently through the air in a small church, marking the beginning of a journey that transcends the boundaries of belief and skepticism,” writes Bryant. “This is not just a story; it’s a testament to an ongoing experience that challenges the realms of what we see, what we believe, and what lies beyond our understanding.
“‘The White Feathers’ chronicles a series of extraordinary events that followed the funerals of our beloved sister Rosie and brother Henry—events that continue to unfold to this day, eight years later, in 2024. At its core, this book is a narrative bridge between realms, a gentle invitation to explore the depth of faith, the reality of God’s existence, and the omnipresent love that envelops us all, believers, and nonbelievers alike.
“For those who already carry the light of faith within them, may this story serve as a beacon, reinforcing the strength of your beliefs and the certainty of God’s love. We hope this journey of the white feathers not only resonates with your spirit but also deepens your connection to the divine, reminding you of the boundless grace that supports us through life’s trials and triumphs.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Daniel Bryant’s new book is an invitation to witness the extraordinary within the ordinary, to see the hand of God in the moments of profound silence and in the whispers of the world around us. Through this account, Bryant hopes to share the message that God’s love is boundless, transcending Earthly experiences, and that the essence of Jesus Christ and the Holy Spirit is alive and active, reaching out to touch hearts and awaken souls.
Readers can purchase “The White Feathers: A Journey of Faith, Hope, and the Eternal Embrace of God's Divine Love” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble. Audible version is also available.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
