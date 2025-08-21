Author Daniel Bryant’s New Book, "The White Feathers," Reveals How God Has Revealed His Presence and Love to the Author and His Wife Through the Symbol of White Feathers

Recent release “The White Feathers: A Journey of Faith, Hope, and the Eternal Embrace of God's Divine Love” from Covenant Books author Daniel Bryant is a heartfelt and deeply personal account that narrates the true story of the author and his wife’s, supernatural encounters with white feathers over eight years, following a tragic loss, showcasing the profound love God holds for everyone.