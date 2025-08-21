Author Adon Hudson’s New Book, “The Gentler Legacy Book Two: The Fall of the Eisenhower Amada,” Follows One Man’s Fight Against a Secret Dark Political Faction in Europe
Recent release “The Gentler Legacy Book Two: The Fall of the Eisenhower Amada” from Page Publishing author Adon Hudson is a thrilling historical fiction that centers around Ben Gentler, who finds himself facing off against a cult responsible for the past wars in Europe, who have not escaped into the jungles of the Congo where they hope to continue their power grab for global domination.
Linton, IN, August 21, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Adon Hudson, who resides in Indiana and has a passion for history, long-distance motorcycling, traveling to different countries, and writing music, has completed his new book, “The Gentler Legacy Book Two: The Fall of the Eisenhower Amada”: a compelling tale that explores the fall out of the Cold War and the two secret factions in Europe aiming to achieve their respective goals of global power and an end to tyranny.
“It is the end of 1963, and the country is mourning the loss of their president, John F. Kennedy,” writes Hudson. “As the Cold War progresses, the rising tide of the Vietnam conflict is becoming a growing fear in the United States, but what of the other reaches of the world? There are two secret factions residing in Europe fighting in the shadows. Formed in the aftermath of World War II, one has the intent of world order as the other pledges to protect the world from tyrannical rule. Ben Gentler continues his venture with the Verde Van, chasing the cult responsible for the past wars in Europe into the jungles of the Congo. The world of spies blurs in a twisted tale of good and evil, and nothing is ever as it seems.”
Published by Page Publishing, Adon Hudson’s enthralling tale is the second entry in the author’s “Gentler Legacy” series, which is inspired by historical events and the wonder of conspiracy throughout the redacted pages of history. Expertly paced and full of suspense, “The Gentler Legacy Book Two: The Fall of the Eisenhower Amada” is sure to keep readers on the edge of their seats with each turn of the page, leading to a gripping finale that will leave them eager for more.
Readers who wish to experience this mesmerizing work can purchase “The Gentler Legacy Book Two: The Fall of the Eisenhower Amada” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
