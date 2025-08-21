Author Adon Hudson’s New Book, “The Gentler Legacy Book Two: The Fall of the Eisenhower Amada,” Follows One Man’s Fight Against a Secret Dark Political Faction in Europe

Recent release “The Gentler Legacy Book Two: The Fall of the Eisenhower Amada” from Page Publishing author Adon Hudson is a thrilling historical fiction that centers around Ben Gentler, who finds himself facing off against a cult responsible for the past wars in Europe, who have not escaped into the jungles of the Congo where they hope to continue their power grab for global domination.