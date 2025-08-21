Author John Haley’s New Book, "The Holy Bible," is a Compelling Work That Explores the Struggles the Author Has Endured and How Scripture Has Influenced His Life
Recent release “The Holy Bible” from Page Publishing author John Haley is a thought-provoking collection that invites readers to take a close look at the difficult journey the author has endured throughout his life, highlighting the challenges he has been forced to endure, as well as the ways in which the Bible has provided refuge from the harsh realities he has faced.
San Antonio, TX, August 21, 2025 --(PR.com)-- John Haley, who currently resides in San Antonio, Texas, has completed his new book, “The Holy Bible”: a gripping saga that takes a look at the ways in which the author’s life has been influenced by his Scriptural studies, helping to provide the strength required to overcome the trials and tribulations of his life.
“Applying and applying and being denied and denied. My hiring chances are slim to none,” writes Haley. “My dad said, ‘You have two chances of beating me.’ (I’m not too sure where he got the saying from.) None and absolutely none. At the age of twelve, my dad walked into my brother’s old room and newly mine. He watched me as I tried to read Genesis of the Bible. I looked as that’s why it so hot. Setting a seventy-eight-degree thermostat. ‘I am proud of you for reading that.’ He smiled, and the Vietnam veteran left my room. Try to see how awake you are when you finish reading the book. I was always known as lazy and was sleeping in class.”
Published by Page Publishing, John Haley’s enthralling series is a powerful testament to the enduring resilience of the human spirit, providing readers with a fascinating insight into the author’s life as he bears it all to reveal the intricate tapestry of his mind and soul. Deeply personal and candid, “The Holy Bible” is sure to leave readers spellbound, leaving a lasting impression with each turn of the page as they discover the author’s strength and courage provided to him through his faith.
Readers who wish to experience this riveting work can purchase “The Holy Bible” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
“Applying and applying and being denied and denied. My hiring chances are slim to none,” writes Haley. “My dad said, ‘You have two chances of beating me.’ (I’m not too sure where he got the saying from.) None and absolutely none. At the age of twelve, my dad walked into my brother’s old room and newly mine. He watched me as I tried to read Genesis of the Bible. I looked as that’s why it so hot. Setting a seventy-eight-degree thermostat. ‘I am proud of you for reading that.’ He smiled, and the Vietnam veteran left my room. Try to see how awake you are when you finish reading the book. I was always known as lazy and was sleeping in class.”
Published by Page Publishing, John Haley’s enthralling series is a powerful testament to the enduring resilience of the human spirit, providing readers with a fascinating insight into the author’s life as he bears it all to reveal the intricate tapestry of his mind and soul. Deeply personal and candid, “The Holy Bible” is sure to leave readers spellbound, leaving a lasting impression with each turn of the page as they discover the author’s strength and courage provided to him through his faith.
Readers who wish to experience this riveting work can purchase “The Holy Bible” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
Contact
Page Publishing Media DepartmentContact
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
Categories