LT Senior Services Continues Its 2025 Seminar Series for Seniors on Tuesday, September 9, with a Presentation Entitled "Training Your Medical Advocate"
LT Senior Services facilitates free monthly seminars on topics of importance to aging adults. On September 9, guest speaker Missy Hoy of CareFor will offer insightful guidance for aging adults and their families.
Austin, TX, August 19, 2025 --(PR.com)-- When it comes to navigating the healthcare system, having a knowledgeable connection can make all the difference. This presentation is designed to empower older adults—and their families—to identify, prepare, and work effectively with a medical advocate who can help ensure their healthcare needs, preferences, and best interests are understood and respected.
Participants will learn:
What a medical advocate does
Why advocacy matters
How to choose the right advocate
Tools and strategies for success
Legal and privacy considerations
This seminar will take place on Tuesday, September 9, 2025, 10:30 AM-12 noon at Lake Travis Community Library, and is open to seniors, adult children, caregivers, and anyone interested in learning more about this important topic.
“Without the proper guidance, too many patients leave the doctor’s office confused, overwhelmed, or without getting the answers they need,” shared Cyndi Cummings, President of LT Senior Services. “Teaching people how to prepare and train a medical advocate ensures they have someone by their side to protect their health, dignity, and peace of mind.”
CareFor has provided expert medical and non-medical care management and private caregiving services for 20+ years, supporting the aging, injured, and disabled with experienced care managers and trusted medical community connections.
LT Senior Services facilitates free monthly seminars on topics of importance to aging adults. Seminars are held at the Lake Travis Community Library, 1938 Lohmans Crossing Rd, Austin, 78734. Those interested in attending should visit www.ltseniorservices.org/ltssevents for more information and to register to attend.
About LT Senior Services:
LT Senior Services, a non-profit organization founded in 2018, is formed of businesses and non-profit organizations that are passionate about serving the aging adult community of the Lake Travis area. LT Senior Services hosts monthly seminars, two Shred Days annually, and their signature event, the Aging Well Expo, each fall. In addition to hosting other events and initiatives, all events hosted by LT Senior Services are free to attendees. Find out more information by visiting www.ltseniorservices.org or contact Cyndi Cummings, President, at info@ltseniorservices.org.
Cyndi Cummings
512-766-3658
https://ltseniorservices.org
