LT Senior Services Hosts Annual Aging Well Expo on September 30, 2025
LT Senior Services will host their annual Aging Well Expo on Tuesday, September 30, 2025. The event will be held 10 AM-2 PM at the Lakeway Activity Center, 105 Cross Creek Lakeway, TX 78734.
Austin, TX, August 21, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Most people aspire to age well, but it can be challenging to know what steps to take to achieve this.
LT Senior Services, a nonprofit organization dedicated to supporting older adults in the Lake Travis area, annually hosts its signature event, the Aging Well Expo. This event aims to provide aging adults and their families with valuable information and resources toward living their best lives.
The Expo features a wide variety of exhibitors offering suggestions for aging well, medical screenings, and Flu Shots and COVID Boosters provided by Plum Creek Pharmacy.
A complimentary breakfast will be available at event check-in, and lunch will be served while listening to speaker presentations. Topics will include “How to Avoid Tarnishing Your Golden Nest Egg:
Top 10 Financial Risks and Solutions” by Jeremy Self of Cedarwood Financial Partners, “From Memory to Legacy: Sharing Your Story” by Whitney Myers of Sacred Stories Legacy & Tribute Films, and “Staying Connected: Navigating Hearing Loss in Later Life” by Dr. Todd Landsberg of Baylor Scott & White Health. Registered attendees will have the chance to win fantastic door prizes. LT Senior Services extends thanks to event sponsors Arbor Terrace Lakeway, Golden Ears Audiology, H-E-B Lakeway, Seniorific News, and Turnkey Transitions.
“We are thrilled to present our annual Aging Well Expo, a dynamic event dedicated to enriching the lives of older adults,” shared Cyndi Cummings of LT Senior Services. “With some 40 exhibitors, expert presentations, and plenty of fun activities, there is something for everyone. Join us for a day of learning, connection, and enjoyment as we celebrate the journey of aging well."
The event is free for older adults, but advance registration is requested. More information, including registration details, can be found at www.ltseniorservices.org/aging-well-expo.
About LT Senior Services:
LT Senior Services, a non-profit organization founded in 2018, is formed of businesses and non-profit organizations that are passionate about serving the aging adult community of the Lake Travis area. LT Senior Services hosts monthly seminars/webinars, two Shred Days annually, and their signature event, the Aging Well Expo, each fall. In addition to hosting other events and initiatives, all events hosted by LT Senior Services are free to attendees. Find out more information by visiting www.ltseniorservices.org or contact Cyndi Cummings, President, at info@ltseniorservices.org.
Contact
Cyndi Cummings
512-766-3658
https://ltseniorservices.org
