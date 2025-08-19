Sawteha Gallery Art Show Brings Stories of Persecuted Christian Women to Laguna Beach
Laguna Beach, CA, August 19, 2025 --(PR.com)-- On Saturday, September 6, 2025, Take Heart, a nonprofit dedicated to supporting persecuted Christians in the Middle East and Africa, will host a powerful one-night art exhibit, Sawteha Gallery, at the Laguna Art Museum.
The event will feature original artwork and personal stories from courageous Christian women who face persecution simply for their faith.
One of Take Heart’s most successful programs is teaching drawing, painting and other art skills to persecuted women. Expressing their traumatic experiences through art helps these artists heal from the suffering they’ve endured.
“This is more than an art show—it’s a chance to give voice to women the world often overlooks,” said Aida Makram, Executive Director of Take Heart. “Each piece tells a story of pain, resilience and hope in Christ.”
Women in conflict zones across the Middle East endure extreme forms of gender-based persecution, including forced marriage, sexual violence, abduction and systemic exclusion from education and opportunity—often from within their own communities or families.
“We specifically chose the name, ‘Sawteha,’ for the event because it means ‘her voice’ in Arabic,” said Makram. “Our prayer is that the Sawteha Gallery gives each artist a platform for her voice, shining a light on her lived reality while honoring her courage and faith. Our team has been overwhelmed at the sophistication and beauty displayed in the art from these women. We can’t wait to share it with our friends in southern California.”
The evening will include the gallery exhibit featuring original drawings, paintings and other works of art, light refreshments and opportunities to learn how guests can partner in Take Heart’s mission.
Guests will also have the opportunity to purchase some of the artwork on display.
Tickets are available for $75. All proceeds benefit the artists, their communities and Take Heart’s ongoing work to provide spiritual, financial and technical support to persecuted Christian women.
Sponsorship Opportunities Available
Local businesses and individuals are invited to sponsor the event and stand in solidarity with the persecuted Church. Sponsorship levels range from $500 to $3,000 and include promotional benefits such as logo placement, social media features, and complimentary tickets. Sponsors must be confirmed by August 15.
For more information about sponsoring the event, contact Rita Gindi, Senior Partnership Coordinator, at rgindi@missiontakeheart.org.
Event Details
• Sawteha Gallery: Stories and Art from Persecuted Christian Women
• Laguna Art Museum — 307 Cliff Drive, Laguna Beach, CA 92651
• Saturday, September 6, 2025, 5 - 10 p.m. PDT
• Tickets: $75
• Presented by Take Heart (missiontakeheart.org)
• More info: bit.ly/SawethaArt
About Take Heart
Take Heart is a Christ-centered nonprofit organization dedicated to serving persecuted Christians in the Middle East and Africa. By partnering with trusted local leaders, Take Heart provides spiritual encouragement, technical equipping and financial support to those facing intense religious oppression. We focus especially on creating sustainable communities by empowering men, women and youth through education, small business development and leadership programs.
Take Heart’s Mission: Motivated by the love of Christ, we exist to spiritually encourage, technically equip and financially support local leaders serving persecuted Christians around the globe.
Take Heart’s Vision: The Body of Christ at peace, standing firm and with great hope
Learn more at missiontakeheart.org.
Contact
Mary Bernard
615-319-5185
missiontakeheart.org
