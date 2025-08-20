ToDo Hydro Launches Sustainable Soil-Less Gardening Solutions to Empower Urban Growers
ToDo Hydro introduces innovative hydroponic kits and smart automation devices that allow anyone to grow fresh produce at home while saving water, space, and time.
Oakland Park, FL, August 20, 2025 --(PR.com)-- ToDo Hydro, based in Oakland Park, Florida, is proud to announce the launch of its new line of sustainable, soil-less gardening solutions designed for homes, schools, and community projects.
Combining hydroponic technology with smart automation, ToDo Hydro’s kits make it simple for anyone, regardless of gardening experience, to grow fresh vegetables and herbs year-round. By using 90% less water than traditional farming and eliminating the need for soil, these systems are ideal for urban environments where space is limited.
“Our mission is to make healthy, fresh food accessible while helping communities reduce their environmental impact,” said Adrian Leonel, founder of ToDo Hydro. “We believe soil-less growing is not just the future of gardening, it’s the future of sustainable living.”
Each ToDo Hydro kit is compatible with automation apps, allowing growers to monitor and control their systems from anywhere. The company also offers hydroponic nutrients and accessories tailored for high efficiency and productivity.
ToDo Hydro’s commitment extends beyond technology, by supporting local food production, they aim to reduce carbon emissions associated with transportation and promote food independence in communities worldwide.
For more information, visit www.todohydro.com.
Combining hydroponic technology with smart automation, ToDo Hydro’s kits make it simple for anyone, regardless of gardening experience, to grow fresh vegetables and herbs year-round. By using 90% less water than traditional farming and eliminating the need for soil, these systems are ideal for urban environments where space is limited.
“Our mission is to make healthy, fresh food accessible while helping communities reduce their environmental impact,” said Adrian Leonel, founder of ToDo Hydro. “We believe soil-less growing is not just the future of gardening, it’s the future of sustainable living.”
Each ToDo Hydro kit is compatible with automation apps, allowing growers to monitor and control their systems from anywhere. The company also offers hydroponic nutrients and accessories tailored for high efficiency and productivity.
ToDo Hydro’s commitment extends beyond technology, by supporting local food production, they aim to reduce carbon emissions associated with transportation and promote food independence in communities worldwide.
For more information, visit www.todohydro.com.
Contact
ToDo HydroContact
Osvaldo Anibal
786-261-1739
https://todohydro.com
4068 NE 5th Ave, Oakland Park-FL (33334)
Osvaldo Anibal
786-261-1739
https://todohydro.com
4068 NE 5th Ave, Oakland Park-FL (33334)
Categories