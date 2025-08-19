SafetyMails Launches Global Email Marketing Summit 2025, a Multilingual Online Conference with 60+ Experts
A global, online summit on email marketing — fully subtitled in English, Spanish, and Portuguese
New York, NY, August 19, 2025 --(PR.com)-- The Global Email Marketing Summit 2025 is a free, fully online event that will take place from October 6 to 10, gathering over 60 international speakers and thousands of professionals from around the world for a remote experience focused on email marketing innovation and strategy.
With live sessions subtitled in English, Spanish, and Portuguese, the summit features thought leaders and practitioners from over 20 countries, sharing actionable insights across key topics such as:
- Email deliverability & automation
- Campaign strategy & copywriting
- Lead generation & inbound marketing
- Analytics, blacklists & compliance
This initiative is organized by SafetyMails, a leading email verification company trusted by global brands to improve email deliverability and protect sender reputation. The event is supported by a network of sponsors and partners committed to advancing best practices in digital marketing and data quality.
Designed for marketers, content creators, SaaS companies, and digital professionals, the event provides deep-dive sessions, expert panels, and access to exclusive post-event materials.
The summit is free to attend with optional access to premium content. Participants can register now at: https://www.globalemailmarketingsummit.com
The Global Email Marketing Summit 2025 is made possible thanks to the support of key sponsors and industry partners who share a commitment to advancing email and digital marketing standards.
The event is organized by Safetymails, a leading provider of email verification solutions that helps brands improve deliverability, protect sender reputation, and maintain clean email databases. The summit is proudly sponsored by Stripo, FlowBiz, Mailivery, and The Gen AI Academy, companies recognized for their innovation in email design, automation, deliverability, and artificial intelligence.
Media Contact:
Global Email Marketing Summit Team
info@globalemailmarketingsummit.com
https://www.globalemailmarketingsummit.com
Contact
SafetymailsContact
Priscila Gonçalves
5521971314241
https://www.safetymails.com/
