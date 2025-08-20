Kansas Federation of Democratic Women Condemns Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth for Undermining the Constitution and Women’s Voting Rights
For decades, women fought for the vote, facing significant opposition and social barriers, to achieve suffrage. Women's suffrage led to a significant increase in voter turnout and sparked greater female involvement in politics and advocacy. When women vote we win.
Overland Park, KS, August 20, 2025 --(PR.com)-- The Kansas Federation of Democratic women denounce and reject the video shared by US Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth on X, on Thursday, August 7 calling for the repeal of women’s right to vote by Christian Nationalist pastors. Mr. Hegseth’s sharing a video that features pastors advocating for the repeal of the 19th Amendment—essentially calling for the disenfranchisement of women—is not just provocative, it's profoundly troubling.
For decades, women fought for the vote, facing significant opposition and social barriers, to achieve suffrage. The 19th Amendment, ratified in 1920, was the culmination of this struggle, recognizing women's right to participate in democracy. Women's suffrage led to a significant increase in voter turnout and sparked greater female involvement in politics and advocacy. When women vote we win.
The notion of “household voting,” where only husbands cast ballots, is a direct affront to individual liberty and the foundational principle that every citizen—regardless of gender—has a voice in shaping our nation. This isn’t just a theological debate; it’s a political statement with real-world implications, especially when amplified by someone in a position of national leadership.
As stated by Susan B. Anthony in her 1872 speech, "Taxation without representation is tyranny." Limiting the right to vote for any group weakens the foundation of democracy and can lead to a less representative and responsive government. KFDW President Cassie Woolworth states "To those who want nothing more than a government run by men for men, we emphatically states that we cannot and will not allow that to happen."
KFDW will resist all attempts to revoke women's right to vote. KFDW will not stand idle while any individual, organization, or administration tries to erase a century of progress towards gender equality—sending a chilling message about the value of women's voices and contributions to society. KFDW will remain vigilant against attempts to normalize extremism under the guise of faith. Democracy demands it. Women deserve it.
Contact: Cassie Woolworth, President
816-645-3336
KSDemWomen@Gmail.com
For decades, women fought for the vote, facing significant opposition and social barriers, to achieve suffrage. The 19th Amendment, ratified in 1920, was the culmination of this struggle, recognizing women's right to participate in democracy. Women's suffrage led to a significant increase in voter turnout and sparked greater female involvement in politics and advocacy. When women vote we win.
The notion of “household voting,” where only husbands cast ballots, is a direct affront to individual liberty and the foundational principle that every citizen—regardless of gender—has a voice in shaping our nation. This isn’t just a theological debate; it’s a political statement with real-world implications, especially when amplified by someone in a position of national leadership.
As stated by Susan B. Anthony in her 1872 speech, "Taxation without representation is tyranny." Limiting the right to vote for any group weakens the foundation of democracy and can lead to a less representative and responsive government. KFDW President Cassie Woolworth states "To those who want nothing more than a government run by men for men, we emphatically states that we cannot and will not allow that to happen."
KFDW will resist all attempts to revoke women's right to vote. KFDW will not stand idle while any individual, organization, or administration tries to erase a century of progress towards gender equality—sending a chilling message about the value of women's voices and contributions to society. KFDW will remain vigilant against attempts to normalize extremism under the guise of faith. Democracy demands it. Women deserve it.
Contact: Cassie Woolworth, President
816-645-3336
KSDemWomen@Gmail.com
Contact
KFDWContact
Cassie Woolworth
816-645-3336
KFDW.org
CWoolworth@Gmail.com
Cassie Woolworth
816-645-3336
KFDW.org
CWoolworth@Gmail.com
Categories