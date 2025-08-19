Michael Terence Publishing Announces the Release of "Wayfarer: Poems for Seekers of Solace" by Migel Jayasinghe
Michael Terence Publishing is excited to announce the release of "Wayfarer: Poems for Seekers of Solace" by Migel Jayasinghe.
Oxford, United Kingdom, August 19, 2025 --(PR.com)-- About "Wayfarer":
In "Wayfarer," Migel Jayasinghe invites readers on a lyrical journey through the landscapes of memory, identity, and retirement. From the bustle of London and the serenity of southern Spain to the childhood shadows of Sri Lanka, Jayasinghe's poems evoke a life lived across cultures and continents.
With wit, candour, and a sharp eye for detail, these poems traverse personal milestones and global events, reflecting on the beauty of nature, the absurdities of politics, and the mysteries of belief. Whether writing about the Olympics, childhood nostalgia, the pace of modernity, or simply sipping wine on a sunny terrace, the poet captures the human condition with humility and warmth.
Structured across a wide array of poetic forms - from clerihews to sestinas, haiku to villanelles - Wayfarer is both accessible and intellectually engaging. It is a collection that honours the power of words and the quiet joys of daily life.
Perfect for lovers of reflective, socially engaged poetry, this book will appeal to anyone who has ever paused to question, to remember, or to simply sit in the sun and write.
"Wayfarer" is available in multiple formats worldwide:
102 pages
Paperback: ISBN-13: 9781805880530 and 9781805880707
Dimensions: 13.97 x 0.58 x 21.59 cm
Amazon Kindle eBook: B0FJ7D4SHZ
Amazon URL: http://mybook.to/WAYFARER
Published by Michael Terence Publishing, 2025
About Michael Terence Publishing - Web: www.mtp.agency
Michael Terence Publishing is a UK-founded publishing house and literary agency founded to give worthy authors a platform to publish their works and to promote their success via online and traditional channels.
For further information, media packs and interview requests, please contact:
Marketing & Promotions
Michael Terence Publishing
Two Brewers House
2A Wellington Street
Thame
Oxfordshire OX9 3BN
UK
Email: admin@mtp.agency
Web: www.mtp.agency
Tel: +44 (0)20 3582 2002
