MSH Medals Launches On-Demand Merchandise Platform to Create Year-Round Revenue & Engagement for Race Directors
MSH Medals has launched an On-Demand Merchandise Platform to help race directors boost year-round engagement and revenue without inventory risk. The platform offers custom race-themed gear, seasonal releases, and exclusive designs, keeping events visible and runners connected long after race day. Available now nationwide.
Los Angeles, CA, August 19, 2025 --(PR.com)-- MSH Medals, a leader in custom race awards and apparel, today announced the launch of its new On-Demand Merchandise Platform, designed to help race directors and event organizers keep their events top-of-mind year-round while generating additional revenue—without the hassle of inventory management.
For most running events, excitement peaks on race day. But once the medals are awarded and participants head home, the challenge begins: how do you maintain community engagement until the next race? MSH Medals’ new on-demand merch solution offers the answer.
Turning Runners into Running Billboards
With an on-demand store, race directors can offer high-quality, custom-designed apparel and accessories—such as trucker hats, jackets, water bottles, and seasonal gear—year-round. Every product is printed or produced only when ordered, eliminating upfront costs, storage needs, and overstock risks. This approach gives events the flexibility to release seasonal items, update designs on the fly, and offer exclusive limited-edition products that keep runners coming back.
“When runners wear your race gear at group runs, races, or even while out shopping, they become walking billboards for your event,” said Swire Ho, Director of Sales at MSH Medals. “Our platform allows organizers to keep that brand visibility going all year long, while adding a new revenue stream without financial risk.”
A Low-Risk, High-Return Model
Consider a race with 500 participants: if just 10% purchase an additional item from the on-demand store with a $10 profit margin, that’s an extra $500 in revenue—with zero investment in stock. Multiply that by seasonal releases and limited editions, and the numbers grow quickly.
Built by Runners, for Runners
Founded by runners and fitness enthusiasts, MSH Medals understands the unique challenges race organizers face. The company specializes in custom medals for events of all sizes and styles—from 5Ks to double marathons, cycling events, and relays. Popular designs include police badge medals, bottle opener medals, spinning medals, glow-in-the-dark medals, 3D medals, dog tags, glitter medals, and belt buckle medals.
Available Now for Race Directors
The On-Demand Merchandise Platform is available immediately for race directors and event organizers nationwide. MSH Medals partners with each client to design race-themed products, set up their store, and promote it to their community for maximum impact.
About MSH Medals
MSH Medals is founded by runners and outdoor enthusiasts who share a passion for racing and community. Specializing in creating memorable custom awards, MSH Medals helps race directors deliver unforgettable race experiences and keep participants coming back year after year. From concept to creation, the company turns ideas into stunning medals with unique features and premium craftsmanship.
Contact
