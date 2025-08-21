Antravia Research Publishes New Studies on Travel Finance: Virtual Credit Cards and FX Strategy in for the Travel Industry

Antravia Advisory has published two research papers, specifically aimed at the Travel industry - Virtual Credit Cards in Travel and Beyond FX Fees: Currency Strategy for Travel Agencies and Hotels. The reports analyze payment failures, FX exposure, and global adoption trends, offering practical insights for travel agents, hotels, and tour operators navigating financial risks in 2025.