Antravia Research Publishes New Studies on Travel Finance: Virtual Credit Cards and FX Strategy in for the Travel Industry
Antravia Advisory has published two research papers, specifically aimed at the Travel industry - Virtual Credit Cards in Travel and Beyond FX Fees: Currency Strategy for Travel Agencies and Hotels. The reports analyze payment failures, FX exposure, and global adoption trends, offering practical insights for travel agents, hotels, and tour operators navigating financial risks in 2025.
New York, NY, August 21, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Antravia Advisory, a financial consultancy specializing in the travel and hospitality industry, today announced the publication of two papers addressing gaps in travel finance:
Virtual Credit Cards in Travel and Beyond FX Fees: Currency Strategy for Travel Agencies and Hotels.
The reports, freely available for download at www.antravia.com, provides detailed analysis of how travel companies can navigate complex payment and currency challenges in 2025 and beyond. The reports also include an analysis of how travel businesses can address payment failures, foreign exchange risks, and the growing complexity of cross-border transactions.
“Travel businesses often underestimate the financial risks tied to payments and currency,” said Mary Lee, Director at Antravia Advisory. “Our research shows that issues like card rejection at hotel check-in, breakage from failed transactions, and unmanaged FX exposure can significantly erode margins. These issues can have a direct impact on profitability, yet many travel businesses still treat them as operational details, rather than strategic risks"
Highlights from the Research
Virtual Credit Cards (VCCs): Antravia’s research highlights structural issues around issuance, breakage, and charge failures, particularly when bookings are made months in advance and currency values shift.
FX Strategy: The Beyond FX Fees paper discusses how travel agencies and hotels can strengthen profitability through hedging, booking-level FX analysis, and better use of data in managing opposing flows.
Market Trends: Both papers also examine trends in the U.S., Europe, and emerging markets, showing how regulatory changes and payment innovation are reshaping the landscape for 2025.
Industry Relevance
The reports are particularly timely given the acceleration of global travel recovery and the rising complexity of cross-border payments. With travel agents, DMCs, and hotels under pressure to improve margins, Antravia’s report is designed as a practical resource to support travel businesses.
About Antravia Advisory
Antravia Advisory is a U.S.-based financial consultancy focused on the travel and hospitality sector. The firm partners with travel agents, hotels, and tour operators in US and worldwide to strengthen accounting foundations, manage currency exposure, and improve long-term profitability. In addition to consultancy work, Antravia Research publishes original white papers and industry insights to support the wider travel community.
Contact:
Antravia Advisory
Mary Lee
1-917-236-5239
antravia.com
mary@antravia.com
